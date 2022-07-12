ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Dustin Jacoby expecting a “15-minute war” against “durable” Da Un Jung at UFC Long Island: “I’m there to defend my spot”

By Cole Shelton
bjpenndotcom
bjpenndotcom
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dustin Jacoby has been in talks to fight Da Un Jung to fight in the past, so he’s excited it’s finally coming to fruition at UFC Long Island. Jacoby is coming off a decision win over Michal Oleksiejczuk in a fight he barely threw any kicks due to an ankle injury....

www.bjpenn.com

Comments / 0

Related
MMAmania.com

Which UFC champ is a ‘lying, shameless bastard?’ Angry ex-manager explains...

Longtime MMA manager Wallid Ismail is PISSED. Not because UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo dumped him in favor of former WEC champion Urijah Faber, but rather because “Daico” was telling the combat sports media that Ismail was withholding information and thereby sabotaging his career. “From the beginning I...
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Nate Diaz claims the UFC has offered him more money for his next fight but says he’s not interested: “I just want to depart and recover from this whole shit”

Nate Diaz has made it clear he wants out of the UFC. It has been well-documented that Diaz has one fight left on his contract and he has been vocal about wanting to fight it out and go to free agency. However, he has not got a fight booked as the UFC is trying to re-sign him but for Diaz he just wants out of his contract.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Miesha Tate: I want to make UFC on ABC 3 fight with Lauren Murphy the 'statement of my career'

UNIONDALE, N.Y. – Miesha Tate has had plenty of big fights and big moments in her career. If all goes according to plan, the bar will be raised Saturday at UFC on ABC 3. Tate (19-8 MMA, 6-5 UFC), a former UFC women’s bantamweight champion, makes her flyweight debut when she takes on Lauren Murphy (15-5 MMA, 7-5 UFC) in a main card matchup at UBS Arena. The event airs on ABC following prelims on ESPN and ESPN+.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dustin Jacoby
Person
Jung
bjpenndotcom

Jan Blachowicz teases Israel Adesanya rematch at middleweight: “I can sacrifice myself a little bit”

Jan Blachowicz has teased that he could meet UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya again. In March 2021, fans were treated to a super fight between two champions. In the main event of UFC 259, the then-light-heavyweight champion faced off with middleweight titleholder Israel Adesanya. Despite being an underdog, the Poland-native pulled off the upset.
UFC
wrestlinginc.com

Ronda Rousey: What Is The Former UFC Star’s MMA Record?

Ronda Rousey has been making waves in WWE for a while now after transitioning from combat sports to the world of sports entertainment. Ever since her first on-camera appearance at SummerSlam 2014, the self-proclaimed “baddest woman on the planet” was rumored to be entering the squared circle for years before she officially signed with the company in 2017. After making her presence felt in the aftermath of the inaugural Women’s Royal Rumble, she made her in-ring WWE debut at Wrestlemania 34, successfully teaming up with Kurt Angle against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. Rousey has since won both the “Raw” and “SmackDown” Women’s Championships, main-evented WWE’s first all-woman pay-per-view, and taken part in the first Wrestlemania main event in history to feature the women’s division. Regardless of how you feel about Rousey, it’s undeniable that her star power and influence helped galvanize WWE’s women’s division from 2017 to 2019.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Nations#War#Combat#Just Scrap Radio
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nate Diaz fed up with UFC: 'They're keeping me hostage, and I want out'

Nate Diaz can’t be any more clear about the fact that he is not happy with his current situation and wants out of the UFC. For most of the past year, the mercurial MMA star has been itching to fight the last bout on his UFC contract, but he’s been unable to get booked. Diaz (20-13 MMA, 15-11 UFC), one of the sport’s most popular fighters, repeatedly has aired his frustration over social media, imploring the UFC to get him a fight and, at times, requesting his release.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Charles Oliveira issues a warning to Alex Volkanovksi following talks of his possible move to lightweight

Charles Oliveira has issued a warning to Alex Volkanovski following talks of his possible move to the UFC lightweight division. It’s true that Volkanovski (25-1 MMA) is just coming off a victory against Max Holloway (23-7 MMA) at UFC 276 on July 2nd. It was the third time the two featherweights had met in the Octagon and the third loss for ‘Blessed‘. Volkanovski seems to be impossible to beat, his only defeat was way back in 2013 against Corey Nelson (19-8 MMA).
UFC
mmanews.com

Amanda Nunes Has Resided At Gym Ahead Of Peña Rematch

Former UFC bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes appears to be holding nothing back with her rigorous schedule ahead of UFC 277. Nunes fell to Julianna Peña in the UFC 269 co-headliner last December in what has been called one of the biggest upsets in UFC history as Peña bested Nunes on the feet before getting the takedown and submission.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
bjpenndotcom

Charles Jourdain believes the new era won’t produce young dominant champions like Jon Jones and Jose Aldo: “Look what happened to Cody ‘No Love’”

UFC fighter Charles Jourdain believes the era of young, dominant champions such as Jon Jones and Jose Aldo is over. As the likes of Charles Jourdain and a parade of other fighters on the roster continue to try and make a name for themselves, many of the UFC’s finest athletes have already established their legacy as all-time greats. For example, people like Jon Jones and Jose Aldo are recognised as being two of the youngest and most accomplished champions in the history of the promotion.
UFC
MMAmania.com

UFC Long Island odds: Latest betting lines and gambling guide | Ortega vs. Yair

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to the ABC airwaves this Saturday evening (July 16, 2022) when Featherweight contenders Brian Ortega and Yair Rodriguez square off inside UBS Arena in Belmont Park, N.Y., in UFC Long Island’s main event. The broadcast also features a Strawweight tussle that pits Amanda Lemos against Michelle Waterson and what looks like guaranteed fireworks between Muslim Salikhov and Li Jingliang.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

bjpenndotcom

Hilo, HI
32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industry

 https://www.bjpenn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy