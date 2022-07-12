Jalen Ramsey backs Lamar Jackson after Ravens QB was ranked outside top 10 QBs

Twitter was up in arms on Monday after ESPN released its rankings for the top 10 quarterbacks in the NFL – as voted on by coaches, players, executives and scouts. Lamar Jackson didn’t crack the top 10, which had fans and analysts debating where he ranks among the best quarterbacks.

While he struggled last season and missed time due to injury, Jackson is a former MVP and one of the most dangerous players in football. Ryan Clark came to Jackson’s defense, wondering why he wasn’t in the top 10 and noting that the other three former MVPs are all in the top four: Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady.

Jalen Ramsey responded to Clark’s tweet, agreeing with the analyst and former NFL safety. Ramsey appears to be a big fan of Jackson’s game.

Notably, Ramsey had a lot to say about ESPN’s cornerback rankings, too – even though he was No. 1 on the list. He took exception with an unnamed AFC executive calling him overrated and on the decline, which is a ludicrous take to have. Someone even voted Ramsey as the seventh-best corner. Also ridiculous.

It’s the dog days of the offseason and there isn’t much happening in the NFL, so debating position rankings has everyone talking, for better or worse.