Red Oak woman jailed for prescription drug possession

(Council Bluffs) -- An Omaha man faces charges after attempting to steal a charter bus in Council Bluffs Tuesday night. The Council Bluffs Police Department says 42-year-old Jamar Hill was arrested shortly before 9:30 p.m. for 1st degree theft and driving while disqualified. Authorities say Hill's arrest came after a white 2000 motor coach bus -- chartered by Carroll Kuemper for a baseball game being played -- was stolen around 9:25 p.m. from the parking lot of 915 North 21st Street near the Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson baseball field. Shortly after, authorities say the bus was located and officers conducted a traffic stop in the 1700 block of West Broadway, where Hill was taken into custody without incident.

COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO