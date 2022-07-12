Red Oak woman jailed for prescription drug possession

(Glenwood) -- Two individuals face drug charges following their Wednesday morning arrests. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 34-year-old Darnell Travon Lee and 32-year-old Jerome Dupree Matthews both of Omaha, were arrested shortly after 9:00 a.m. near mile marker one on U.S. Highway 34. Authorities say both Lee and Matthews were charged with possession of a controlled substance.
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a contractor who took a large downpayment but did little more than provide excuses. Many times, the authorities will tell customers to file a lawsuit. Once a criminal lawyer in Peru, Ricardo Alarco is convinced he’s a crime victim...
(Red Oak) The Red Oak Police Department arrested Thomas Oscar Anderson, 62, on Tuesday on a Mills County warrant for failing to appear on an original charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance 2nd Offense. Anderson was held for Mills County on $25,000 bond.
(Clarinda, Iowa) – Deputies with the Page County Sheriff’s Office, Tuesday, arrested a woman on a warrant for Failure to Appear. Sheriff Lyle Palmer says 49-year-old Brandee Lee Greve, of Clarinda, was arrested in connection with an original charge of having a prohibited, vicious animal. Greve was arrested at the Page County Courthouse and transported to the Page County Jail, where she was booked in and later posted a $300 bond.
(College Springs, Iowa) – An investigation into an incident late Monday evening in College Springs, resulted in an arrest. The Page County Sheriff’s Office reports Deputies were called at around 7:25-p.m. to a motor vehicle accident near the intersection of Missouri Avenue and Spruce Street, in College Springs. An investigation determined 39-year-old Gelena Ann Gladman, of College Springs, was the operator and only occupant of a 2013 Nissan.
(Clarinda, Iowa) – The Page County Sheriff’s Office reports 45-year-old Tracey Lynn Ballinger, of Clarinda, was arrested Wednesday at her residence,on a Page County Warrant for Contempt of Court. The warrant stems from a sentencing charge of Driving while License is barred. Ballinger was transported to the Page...
(Red Oak) Three people have been arrested in Red Oak. The Red Oak Police Department responded to a burglary at 1402 Eastern. Sometime in the early afternoon on Monday someone entered the residence and removed items from the house. Upon investigation, officers located some of the missing items at Oak Creek Apartments and arrested 58-year-old Kelly Gene Gregory, of Red Oak. Gregory is charged with 3rd Degree Burglary (Class D Felony). Gregory’s bond was set at $5,000.
(Red Oak) -- A Council Bluffs man faces charges following a traffic stop in Red Oak early Tuesday morning. Red Oak Police say 30-year-old Dylan James Hambright was arrested for driving while a license is denied for revoked on the prevous charge of OWI--a serious misdemeanor. The arrest took place after officers conducted a traffic stop in the 1300 block of North Broadway at around 5:40 a.m. An investigation determined Hambright's license was revoked through Iowa.
(Atlantic) An Atlantic man has been found not guilty of the charges of Attempted Murder, Arson 1st Degree and Assault Causing Bodily Injury. The jury reached the verdict after less than one hour of deliberations. Anthony Asay, 30, was accused of assaulting Dave Thomas and then setting a house on...
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa — A wanted federal fugitive was taken into custody by the Council Bluffs Police Department on Monday night. Keven Spanel, 59, ran from law enforcement Wednesday after being released on medical furlough by a federal judge. According to U.S. Marshal's office, Council Bluffs police were responding...
(Glenwood) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports three arrests. Bond was set at $25,000 for 62-year-old Thomas Oscar Anderson, of Red Oak. Anderson was arrested Tuesday for Possession of a Controlled Substance. 36-year-old Thomas Joseph Deveney, of Omaha, was arrested Tuesday for Violation of a No Contact Order. Deveney...
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office is looking for multiple suspects linked to an assault with fireworks. The report said a family was sitting on their driveway on July 4 watching fireworks when multiple suspects approached them. Officials said the suspects then lit Roman candle fireworks and shot...
(Council Bluffs, Iowa) – The Council Bluffs Police Department today (Wednesday) said the Carroll Kuemper baseball team lost their charter bus for a short time (Tuesday) night. CBPD located the bus and arrested the person driving it. The suspect was identified as 42-year-old Jamar Hill, of Omaha. He faces charges that include Theft in the 1st Degree, and Driving While Suspended.
(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah man faces charges following his Tuesday night arrest. Shenandoah Police say 56-year-old Klifford Kennedy of Shenandoah was arrested around 11:00 p.m. for domestic abuse serious assault and harassment by communication. Authorities say the arrest follows an investigation after officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Vista Avenue for a possible domestic situation.
(Walnut) -- Law enforcement have released the name of the individual killed in a grain truck and train collision near Walnut Wednesday afternoon. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office says 54-year-old Ronald Huntoon of Council Bluffs was killed when his southbound semi truck was struck by an eastbound rail train around 2:40 p.m. Wednesday on 510th Street between Rosewood Road and Pinoak Road. The train then dragged the semi approximately 100-150 yards, according to law enforcement. The Sheriff's Office says the Iowa Interstate Railroad employees on the train were uninjured.
(Glenwood) -- An Omaha man faces charges following his Monday night arrest. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 36-year-old Thomas Joseph Deveney was arrested shortly after 9:20 p.m. near the intersection of Hilman Road and U.S. Highway 34 west of Glenwood. Authorities say Deveney was charged with violation of a no contact order.
(Glenwood) -- A Glenwood man faces charges following a weekend arrest. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 24-year-old Zackary William Gray was arrested late Sunday evening for possession of a controlled substance and child endangerment. The arrest took place on Nuckolls Street at around 8:20 p.m. Gray was released from...
(Red Oak) -- A Red Oak man faces charges in connection with a domestic incident late Sunday evening. Red Oak Police say 37-year-old Aaron Lucus Allen was arrested for stalking, 1st offense, an aggravated misdemeanor, domestic abuse assault, 1st offense, a simple misdemeanor, and 3rd degree harassment, a simple misdemeanor. The arrest took place on North 2nd Street at around 8:10 p.m.
OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha family knows first-hand the pain fentanyl can cause. Now they're fighting to stop others from feeling it too. Mike and Liz Griffith lost their daughter Taryn to a fentanyl overdose last year. The Drug Enforcement Administration said the drug is 50 times more powerful...
