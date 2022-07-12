PA live! 7.12.2022 Mahoning

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nanticoke, PA

pahomepage.com
 2 days ago

www.pahomepage.com

PennLive.com

County fairs in central Pa. in 2022: Where and when to go

We might only be midway through the month of July but Pennsylvania fair season is nearly upon us once more. It’s true. The York State Fair is only a little more than a week away, and in its wake come a plethora of county and local fairs with enough livestock, fried food and midway rides to make your head spin (in some cases literally).
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pahomepage.com

PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Pennsylvania making election changes

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania is setting aside $45 million in grants to help fund county election boards. In turn, counites can no longer receive private dollars to help fund elections. News 8's Tom Lehman was at the state Capitol and has the details on the change. You can watch...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Changes coming to Pennsylvania marijuana law

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has signed a law that authorizes certain financial institutions to work with legitimate cannabis-related businesses, primarily medical marijuana operators. House Bill 331 allows an authorized financial institution to provide services for legitimate cannabis-related businesses and their business associates. The bill also...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Nanticoke, PA
Government
City
Nanticoke, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Olyphant, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Lancaster Farming

Karns Foods Is Now A Super Market for Pennsylvania Beef Farmers

After dealing with the uncertainty of milk prices for years, Daryl Hart wanted to add a stable revenue source to his farm. Last December, he found it through a partnership with Karns Foods, a privately-owned supermarket chain in Pennsylvania’s capital region. Hart, of McAlisterville, is now one of 19...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pahomepage.com

NANTICOKE, PA
erienewsnow.com

New Pennsylvania Law Goes Into Effect In 60 Days

ERIE, Pa. (Eire News Now) – We’ve all seen it before, snow or ice flies off vehicles and lands on the car behind or beside them. Because of this, drivers hate driving in the winter. That’s why on Monday, Pennsylvania passed Christine’s Law. The law requires...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pahomepage.com

PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PhillyBite

Pennsylvania's Strangest Roadside Attractions

This list of Pennsylvania's strangest roadside attractions covers the Windber's Trolley Graveyard, Mister Ed's Elephant Museum & Candy Emporium, Bilger's Rocks, and Decker's Chapel. While visiting these places, remember to take a moment to take in the unique scenery of this state! Read on to discover more. Our Favorite Roadside...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pahomepage.com

Pennsylvania sues Lancaster Co. over mail-in ballots

PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pahomepage.com

PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pahomepage.com

SCRANTON, PA
wtae.com

The gas tax debate in Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH — Anyone who uses an internal combustion engine to get from point A to point B feels the pain of high gasoline and diesel prices. "It's about time that we start thinking about the average consumer out there who has to pay for these taxes," said state Rep. Tony DeLuca, D-Allegheny. "And when we say 'the money should be going into the rainy day fund,' well it's raining out there for a lot of people who can't get to work, can't pay their bills."
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Associated Press

With lots of cash on hand, Pennsylvania wraps up budget deal

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf and lawmakers wrapped up a budget package this week — nearly two weeks late — approving billions of dollars in new spending, tax breaks for businesses and substantial new sums for public schools to cap the eighth and final budget for the Democratic governor. Closed-door talks dragged on for weeks between Wolf’s office and leaders of the Republican-controlled Legislature, sometimes getting rocky, before a whirlwind two days last week in which lawmakers approved dozens of bills. Some lawmakers complained the budget took so long because the state had so much money to spend. Indeed, Pennsylvania is in its best fiscal position in years, with the state treasury benefiting from federal coronavirus subsidies propping up the economy, tax collections and state spending.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Men wanted after attempted Pennsylvania gas station kidnapping

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are looking for two men who they say attempted to kidnap a gas station clerk. The Pennsylvania State Police Troop B in Waynesburg Barracks say on July 12 at approximately 8:50 p.m. two white males attempted to lure a gas station clerk toward a gray van.

