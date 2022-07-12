Snark Tank: Mark Cuban Reaction to Knicks Tampering Rumors

Cuban had a sarcastic reply when addressing the Knicks' alleged pre-July mingling, but wished Jalen Brunson the best.

There's no apparent love lost between Mark Cuban and the New York Knicks.

During an appearance on SiriusXM NBA Radio , the Dallas Mavericks owner addressed concerns about the Knicks' potential tampering when it came to the reported arrival of Jalen Brunson , who's set to join the team on a nine-figure contract. The prized free agent acquisition is set to take Manhattan after spending the first four seasons of his career with the Mavericks, which concluded with a postseason showcase that saw him put up career-bests in nearly every major statistical category.

Though Brunson's new contract has yet to be officially announced by the team, New York appeared to be his destination from the moment he burst onto the national scene with a breakout performance in the Western Conference quarterfinals. Knicks management, including William "Worldwide Wes" Wesley, were on hand for Dallas playoff games and the team also hired Brunson's father Rick as an assistant coach.

When asked by hosts Eddie Johnson and Justin Termine if the Knicks "did anything wrong" when it came to luring Brunson, Cuban brandished a sarcastic smile.

"No, they were perfect. I saw nothing wrong at all," Cuban said, his voice raising with a tongue-in-cheek shrug. "That's just the business, that's just the way it works ... that's not my job to determine. That's up to the NBA. It is what it is, it's done."

To Cuban's credit, he did wish Brunson well and hinted that the Knicks were getting a high-character point guard in addition to the one creating the type of on-court noise generated during the Mavericks' run to the Western Conference Finals. Brunson averaged 21.6 points over 18 playoff games, besting his seasonal career-best of 16.8 earned during the most recent campaign.

"I wish Jalen the best. He's a great guy," Cuban said of his second-round pick from the 2018 draft. "I mean, it'd be one thing if I didn't like him, you know, and I thought he was just a jerk. But he's really, really a good, good, good guy with a heart of gold. So I wish him nothing but the best."