Chicago Named The Second Best City In The World

By Logan DeLoye
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

The Windy City is one of a kind, and 20,000 people across the globe would certainly agree. Chicago culture cannot be duplicated . The city features some of the best restaurants, parks, and buildings in the country. It is also very affordable, and locals never run out of community events and activities to partake in. The only question that we have now is, who could have possibly scored higher than Chicago?

According to a list compiled by Time Out , Chicago is the second best city in the entire world. The only city that is better than Chicago is Edinburgh, Scotland.

Here is what Time Out had to say about compiling the data to discover the worlds best cities:

"Time Out quizzes more than 20,000 urbanites from across the world about life in their cities, inviting them to weigh in on everything from the local food, drink and culture scenes to friendliness, affordability and livability. Based on those results, Time Out editors crunch the numbers and assemble a ranking of the world’s greatest cities. This year’s list—which pays special attention to the qualities that make a city great to live in and visit—ranked Chicago as second best in the world, beat out only by Edinburgh, Scotland."

For a full list of the worlds best cities visit HERE .

947wls.com

Chicago chosen as the 2nd Best City in the World

Chicago claimed 2nd place for best cities in the world. There’ are a lot of cities out there, so being called the “Second City” is no slight. Time Out determined this through quizzes they gave out to 20,000 city-dwellers from around the world. Chicago stood out for its summer festivals, outdoor events, art exhibitions, and free stuff to do every weekend. Not surprisingly, the city also scored major points for its food!
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: Chicago’s new underground rat tour

Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. Underground Chicago Tour (Plus Rats!) Takes Visitors On A Stroll Through Chicago’s Underbelly: The man behind Chicago’s Ugly Buildings tour was inspired by a client whose young cousin wanted a tour that focused on rats.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
What Now Chicago

Burnin’ Mouth Making Chicago Debut Soon; Oakbrook Next

Fast-growing Nashville hot chicken restaurant Burnin’ Mouth is set to make its official Illinois debut with a new location in Lombard, located at 203 Yorktown Center FC-8. The California-based company will start by moving into the Yorktown Center sometime this month. Then, later this year, the company will open a location in Oakbrook. This is the first of many new sites popping up across the country, including new locations coming to Irvine and Boise this month. Eventually, the company will expand further to cities such as Milpitas, Ontario, Orlando, Serremonte, and Valencia. This is very impressive, considering the restaurant first opened in Oxnard in early 2021.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

What to Know as Chicago Pizza Festival Debuts This Month

One can never have too many summer food festivals, and Chicago has added another one to the list, as the inaugural Pizza City Fest will soon be underway. The debut festival will take place in Chicago on July 23-24, at the Plumber's Union Hall in the West Loop. The incredible event will feature 39 different pizza-makers from around the city, as well as one special visitor from Nashville.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

How to deal with those annoying bugs in your home

Janelle Iaccino, marketing director at Rose Pest Solutions, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to give tips on how to deal with unwanted pests in and around your home. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

The Food Guy: Italian Food Corridor's Comeback

Chicago has several pockets of Italian culture: the original Little Italy on Taylor Street, plus the area of West 24th Street and Oakley Avenue as well as a portion of North Harlem Avenue. NBC 5’s Food Guy Steve Dolinsky says there was also a vibrant corridor along Grand Avenue in...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Chicago's Museum of Ice Cream Opens This Weekend

Chicago's new Museum of Ice Cream opens on Saturday, July 16 -- just in time for National Ice Cream Day on Sunday. According to the organizers, visitors will learn about the history of ice cream through an experience sprinkled with fun facts and one-of-a-kind interactive exhibits created exclusively for the city.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Mayor Lightfoot unveils ‘We Will Chicago’ plan

CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot unveiled Thursday a major proposal designed to improve equity. The “We Will Chicago” plan includes about 40 goals and 150 objectives. Its 10-year framework calls for improving the lives of Chicago residents — especially those dealing with inequities in health, economic stability, neighborhood livability and other systemic issues.
CHICAGO, IL
vinepair.com

Shift Diaries: What 4 Chicago Bartenders Make on a Friday Night

We’re continuing VinePair’s new Shift Diaries series with a trip to the Windy City, asking real bartenders around Chicago how much they earn in tips on a typical Friday night, what their crowd is like, and what everyone around town is drinking. VinePair asked bartenders working everywhere from a Ravenswood brewery to a pop-up restaurant in the West Loop to chronicle their shifts from happy hour to last call.
CHICAGO, IL
1470 WMBD

Bailey, in Peoria, says he can win Chicago

PEORIA, Ill. – State Senator and Republican Gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey says he thinks he can get votes in Chicago in the November election. Bailey, speaking to several dozen supporters at the Lariat Steakhouse in Peoria Tuesday, says he’s spent a lot of time in the Chicago area since before the June primary, and thinks he’s making headway there.
CHICAGO, IL
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Why restaurants should be nervous about Amazon Fresh

It’s 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, about 30 minutes before the grand opening of a new Amazon Fresh grocery store just outside Chicago, and an announcer is working the crowd, telling the hundreds of folks in line to return for lunch or dinner. “Winner, winner chicken dinner,” he repeated. “Make sure...
CALIFORNIA STATE
iHeartRadio

This Is The Most Supernatural City In Illinois

Have you ever wondered how supernatural your city is?. GreatLakesStakes.com determined the most supernatural cities in each state, taking into account the total number of ghost and UFO sightings per city. According to the data, Chicago is the most supernatural city in Illinois. It clocked in at 495 total sightings,...
ILLINOIS STATE
Jennifer Geer

What is the dark secret lurking under Chicago's picturesque Lincoln Park?

The Couch Tomb is a reminder that Lincoln Park was once a cemetery. Couch Mausoleum Lincoln ParkJmp2web, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. (CHICAGO) I took a stroll through Lincoln Park recently. It was a perfect summer day. Clear skies, but not too hot, thanks to the cool breeze blowing in from the lake. Crowds of people were milling around. A wedding party was having their pictures taken in front of the backdrop of the Chicago skyline.
CHICAGO, IL
