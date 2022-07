Whether you’re at the end of your coffee, your day, your week or even your rope, welcome to Whitt’s End …. *Welcome to the dog days, a stagnant stretch of Summer where our thermometers live above 100, the Dallas Cowboys are a couple weeks shy of training camp, the Dallas Mavericks are busy doing nothing in free agency and the Texas Rangers are toiling away under .500 entering the All-Star break.

DALLAS, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO