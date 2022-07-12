ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video of Dog Protecting Toddler As She Goes Down the Slide Gives Us All the Feels

By Genny Glassman
pethelpful.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYour dog is always there for you. And judging by a video that's gone viral on TikTok, they're always there for your kids too! Including a Golden Retriever named Taco from Washington D.C., who was so cautious when his favorite human went up the playground slide steps that he refused to...

pethelpful.com

Video of German Shepherd Protecting Little Girl by the Pool Is Too Sweet

We love to spend a lazy day sitting at the pool. But we all know that when you mix small children + the water, you never really get to relax. On TikTok, one woman has a back-up system for her 4-year-old daughter in case she needs it. Although we're pretty sure she never thought her German Shepherd Ruger would be her second in command.
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

Man Shows Off How Animals at His Rescue Greet Him and It's Priceless

The relationship that some people have with their animals is just the sweetest. And that goes for trained animals professionals too. One professional, who goes by @ty_among_animals on TikTok, recently went viral after showing off how he greets all his favorite animals one-by-one. And yes, his Ostrich Jimmy is clearly the life of the party.
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

Parrot's Hysterical Noises Have People Crying With Laughter

When you work with animals, we're sure you see some pretty weird things. But sometimes the animals really do make you laugh with their antics. Just like two employees did at Petland Norwin in Norwin, Pennsylvania. The two couldn't stop cracking up over the noises that a parrot at their location was making. The chatty bird named Paco got them so riled up that they could barely focus on their work!
ANIMALS
buzznicked.com

Couple Adopts What They Thought Was A Mini-Pig, Keeps Her As A Pet As She Grows To Over 500 Lbs

Anytime I hear that someone has a pet mini pig, I have a hard time not thinking that eventually that mini pig will be turned into food for the family. That was not the case with this mini pig though! Derek Walter and Steve Jenkins are roommates who live in Toronto. Their friend had a mini pig that was up for adoption. Thinking that the mini pig would only be about 70 lbs full-grown, they decided to adopt Esther the pig. But to their surprise, Esther did not stop growing. She’s now topping the scales at a whopping 530 lbs! That’s quite the surprise. I recently started following Esther the Pig on Facebook, and she is pretty adorable. Even though she is insanely large and probably a pretty inconvenient pet, Derek & Steve have taken full advantage of her inspiration. They have given up bacon and have even started a shelter for abused & abandoned commercial farm animals. Their shelter is called The Esther Effect Farm Animal Sanctuary. Who knew that a pig could have so much influence on two roommates.
ANIMALS
Black Enterprise

Uncle Finds Body Of Toddler Left Behind In The Family Car

A Georgia family is mourning the tragic loss of their toddler found dead inside a car after a family member went to a fast-food restaurant, according to WTVM. The uncle of Kendrick Engram Jr., 3, discovered the child at a fast-food restaurant on Wynnton Road Sunday in Columbus. Little Kendrick was left in the car for approximately two hours and 45 minutes and died due to asphyxiation, the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office reports.
COLUMBUS, GA

