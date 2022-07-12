ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wenatchee, WA

Wenatchee FC wins national title

By Eric G.
ncwlife.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have a national champion in our midst! The Wenatchee F-C B-oh-five team defeated Steel United California 5-to-1 to...

www.ncwlife.com

Comments / 0

Related
thenorthernlight.com

Blaine club softball players win state championship in Moses Lake

The Whatcom Wolverines won the 16U B softball state tournament July 10 in Moses Lake, beating a Richland team 9-2 and 14-6 in a double-elimination championship. The team included three Blaine High School athletes; Emersyn Bakker, Piper Nissen and Shaylie Daniels. The girls won six out of seven games in the three-day, 16 and under fastpitch softball tournament. Since it was double elimination, the Wolverines needed to beat Menace, from Richland, twice in the championship game because they were undefeated.
BLAINE, WA
ncwlife.com

Moses Lake getting region's first Crumbl Cookies

The Crumbl Cookie phenomenon is coming to Moses Lake, where the company plans to open its 15th Washington store this fall. Since opening its first bakery in 2017 in Logan, Utah, Crumbl has rapidly grown to more than 300 bakeries in 36 states. Crumbl features a four-flavor rotating menu of...
MOSES LAKE, WA
ncwlife.com

NCWLIFE Evening News July 14th, 2022

Good evening, and welcome to the NCWLIFE Evening News. I’m Grant Olson. Before we get to tonight’s top stories, let’s take a quick look outside our weather window. And now, A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, Authorities have identified the woman killed in a drowning incident Tuesday on the Wenatchee River near Leavenworth. Police continue to investigate a drive-by shooting last weekend in Wenatchee in which numerous shots hit a home but nobody was injured and A Renton man who pleaded guilty to molesting a child during a visit to Entiat was sentenced Wednesday to a year and one day in prison.
WENATCHEE, WA
tncontentexchange.com

Wenatchee artist Jan Cook Mack relearns technique using left hand

Wenatchee fine artist Jan Cook Mack is known for creating naturalistic oil paintings of landscapes, portraits and still-life representations of flowers, fruits and rocks. Since April she has been learning to draw all over again, using her non-dominant left hand after a stroke caused her body's right side to become less functional. Mack is living at an adult family home in East Wenatchee during her recovery, instead of the house near her art studio on Easy Street.
WENATCHEE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Washington Sports
City
Wenatchee, WA
State
Washington State
Wenatchee, WA
Sports
ncwlife.com

Rotary Park splash pad closed for repairs

Just in time for the summer’s first extended heat wave, the splash pad at Wenatchee’s Rotary Park has been shut down for repairs. The city of Wenatchee says replacement parts had to be ordered, so when it will reopen is not clear. The city suggests using the park...
WENATCHEE, WA
ifiberone.com

Red Flag Warning issued for Wednesday afternoon in north central WA

WENATCHEE — A Red Flag Warning has been issued for portions of north Central Washington as strong winds are expected through the area. The Red Flag Warning will be in effect from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday for the foothills of the central Washington Cascades, according to the National Weather Service in Spokane.
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Brush Fires in Wenatchee and East Wenatchee

Chelan and Douglas County firefighters responded to two fires on the morning of June 13, during the most volatile wildfire conditions. At 6:30 a.m., the first fire was a 10-by-10 foot brush fire, burning near the George Sellar Bridge off the SR-28 ramp in East Wenatchee and moving towards the neighboring Fred Meyer.
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Classic Cars From 1930s, 40s Parading Thru Wenatchee Area Thursday

A parade of classic cars from the 1930's and 1940's will be traveling between Wenatchee, Lake Chelan and Waterville Thursday. The cars are from the Puget Sound Regional Group of the Early Ford V-8 Club of America, which is hosting its Western National Meet in Wenatchee. Member Jim Hendry brought...
WENATCHEE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Npl#Wenatchee Fc
ncwlife.com

Woman drowns amid slew of Wenatchee River float emergencies near Leavenworth

LEAVENWORTH — A woman on a float tube who missed her takeout point on the Wenatchee River at Leavenworth drowned in the downstream rapids Tuesday, rescuers said. The woman, who had not yet been named by authorities Wednesday evening, was in her late 40s, said Chelan County Fire District 3 Assistant Chief Glenn Brautaset. The fatal incident is the first drowning death on that stretch of the river this summer, and the third so far in Chelan County as a whole.
LEAVENWORTH, WA
kpq.com

Candidate Who Withdrew Could Advance To General Election

Despite dropping out of the race, there’s one candidate listed on the primary ballot for Chelan County Commissioner who could still advance to the general election this November. Zachary Miller, a Plain resident and Leavenworth business owner, withdrew from the running on June 22. But in doing so, Chelan...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

City of Leavenworth announces official dates for 2022 Oktoberfest

The City of Leavenworth says Oktoberfest will return to the city of Leavenworth this year during the first three weekends of October. Since it was inaugurated in 1998, Oktoberfest will be coordinated by another entity other than Projekt Bayern. Oktoberfest will take place in downtown Leavenworth, WA on Sept 30-Oct 1, Oct 7-8, and Oct 14-15, the same weekends Projekt Bayern is having its Leavenworth Oktoberfest at the Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee. Leavenworth's Oktoberfest is simply called 'Oktoberfest.' The city of Leavenworth says the Oktoberfest celebration in downtown Leavenworth is unrelated to any Oktoberfest events at the Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee.
LEAVENWORTH, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
ncwlife.com

Two killed when motorcycle hits pickup near Coles Corner

Two people are dead after a motorcycle collided with a pickup Thursday night near the Coles Corner area off Highway 2. According to the Washington State Patrol, at about 10:30 p.m. a 2009 Kawasaki ZX-600 motorcycle travelling at a high rate of speed struck the rear of a 1996 Ford F150 pickup while both were travelling southbound on Highway 207 just north of the intersection with Highway 2.
LEAVENWORTH, WA
News Talk KIT

Only Weeks After Opening, Daily Deals is Closing Doors at Tieton Location

Daily Deals is a store I've talked about with a unique premise; sell items returned from Amazon and Target overstock at discounted rates through the week, all at a flat price every day. Unfortunately, when they moved to their new location at the old Ace store in Tieton Village, though from my side it looked like they were doing great, it turns out they were having some issues and disagreements.
YAKIMA, WA
kpq.com

Confluence Health Dismisses Photo of Woman/Baby Leaving Hospital as Scam

Management at Confluence Health is resting easier after concerns were raised when the photo of a woman secretly leaving a hospital with a two-day old baby emerged. There was worry that the photo was leading people to believe that there was actually a baby theft at Central Washington Hospital after it appeared on social media with a caption asking for public help to locate the infant.
WENATCHEE, WA
ncwlife.com

Confluence says reports of a baby abduction at the hospital are a hoax

Confluence Health says there’s no truth to a social media post that claims a baby was abducted from Central Washington Hospital. The post Wednesday on a Wenatchee buy, sell, trade Facebook page, claims a woman impersonated a nurse and abducted a 2-day-old boy from a Wenatchee hospital. It includes...
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Eastmont Schools Moving Forward to Hire Second School Resource Officer

The Eastmont School District is moving forward with the hiring of a second School Resource Officer (SRO) after a unanimous vote of the school board Monday evening. The position will be for the same pay scale as the existing position, but it’s not clear how it'll be financed as it is not funded through the East Wenatchee Police Department.
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Breakfast in Leavenworth, WA — 16 Top Places!

There’s no better way to start a day of shopping and sightseeing in Leavenworth than to enjoy a satisfying breakfast. Home to Bavarian-inspired bakeries, cozy coffeehouses, and retro diners, this resort town overflows with tempting breakfast options. And, guess what?. We’re helping you enjoy the best breakfast in Leavenworth...
LEAVENWORTH, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy