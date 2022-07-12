Wenatchee FC wins national title

The City of Leavenworth says Oktoberfest will return to the city of Leavenworth this year during the first three weekends of October. Since it was inaugurated in 1998, Oktoberfest will be coordinated by another entity other than Projekt Bayern. Oktoberfest will take place in downtown Leavenworth, WA on Sept 30-Oct 1, Oct 7-8, and Oct 14-15, the same weekends Projekt Bayern is having its Leavenworth Oktoberfest at the Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee. Leavenworth's Oktoberfest is simply called 'Oktoberfest.' The city of Leavenworth says the Oktoberfest celebration in downtown Leavenworth is unrelated to any Oktoberfest events at the Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee.

LEAVENWORTH, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO