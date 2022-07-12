Wenatchee FC wins national title

The Whatcom Wolverines won the 16U B softball state tournament July 10 in Moses Lake, beating a Richland team 9-2 and 14-6 in a double-elimination championship. The team included three Blaine High School athletes; Emersyn Bakker, Piper Nissen and Shaylie Daniels. The girls won six out of seven games in the three-day, 16 and under fastpitch softball tournament. Since it was double elimination, the Wolverines needed to beat Menace, from Richland, twice in the championship game because they were undefeated.
The Crumbl Cookie phenomenon is coming to Moses Lake, where the company plans to open its 15th Washington store this fall. Since opening its first bakery in 2017 in Logan, Utah, Crumbl has rapidly grown to more than 300 bakeries in 36 states. Crumbl features a four-flavor rotating menu of...
Good evening, and welcome to the NCWLIFE Evening News. I’m Grant Olson. Before we get to tonight’s top stories, let’s take a quick look outside our weather window. And now, A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, Authorities have identified the woman killed in a drowning incident Tuesday on the Wenatchee River near Leavenworth. Police continue to investigate a drive-by shooting last weekend in Wenatchee in which numerous shots hit a home but nobody was injured and A Renton man who pleaded guilty to molesting a child during a visit to Entiat was sentenced Wednesday to a year and one day in prison.
Wenatchee fine artist Jan Cook Mack is known for creating naturalistic oil paintings of landscapes, portraits and still-life representations of flowers, fruits and rocks. Since April she has been learning to draw all over again, using her non-dominant left hand after a stroke caused her body's right side to become less functional. Mack is living at an adult family home in East Wenatchee during her recovery, instead of the house near her art studio on Easy Street.
Just in time for the summer’s first extended heat wave, the splash pad at Wenatchee’s Rotary Park has been shut down for repairs. The city of Wenatchee says replacement parts had to be ordered, so when it will reopen is not clear. The city suggests using the park...
WENATCHEE — A Red Flag Warning has been issued for portions of north Central Washington as strong winds are expected through the area. The Red Flag Warning will be in effect from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday for the foothills of the central Washington Cascades, according to the National Weather Service in Spokane.
Chelan and Douglas County firefighters responded to two fires on the morning of June 13, during the most volatile wildfire conditions. At 6:30 a.m., the first fire was a 10-by-10 foot brush fire, burning near the George Sellar Bridge off the SR-28 ramp in East Wenatchee and moving towards the neighboring Fred Meyer.
A parade of classic cars from the 1930's and 1940's will be traveling between Wenatchee, Lake Chelan and Waterville Thursday. The cars are from the Puget Sound Regional Group of the Early Ford V-8 Club of America, which is hosting its Western National Meet in Wenatchee. Member Jim Hendry brought...
LEAVENWORTH — A woman on a float tube who missed her takeout point on the Wenatchee River at Leavenworth drowned in the downstream rapids Tuesday, rescuers said. The woman, who had not yet been named by authorities Wednesday evening, was in her late 40s, said Chelan County Fire District 3 Assistant Chief Glenn Brautaset. The fatal incident is the first drowning death on that stretch of the river this summer, and the third so far in Chelan County as a whole.
Despite dropping out of the race, there’s one candidate listed on the primary ballot for Chelan County Commissioner who could still advance to the general election this November. Zachary Miller, a Plain resident and Leavenworth business owner, withdrew from the running on June 22. But in doing so, Chelan...
The City of Leavenworth says Oktoberfest will return to the city of Leavenworth this year during the first three weekends of October. Since it was inaugurated in 1998, Oktoberfest will be coordinated by another entity other than Projekt Bayern. Oktoberfest will take place in downtown Leavenworth, WA on Sept 30-Oct 1, Oct 7-8, and Oct 14-15, the same weekends Projekt Bayern is having its Leavenworth Oktoberfest at the Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee. Leavenworth's Oktoberfest is simply called 'Oktoberfest.' The city of Leavenworth says the Oktoberfest celebration in downtown Leavenworth is unrelated to any Oktoberfest events at the Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee.
SPOKANE VALLEY — An Ephrata man was killed when he reportedly ran a red light while on his motorcycle in Spokane Valley and collided with another vehicle early Tuesday morning. Chase P. Eddy, 28, was riding a 2005 Yamaha motorcycle north on North Pines, approaching East Mansfield Avenue. Eddy...
Two people are dead after a motorcycle collided with a pickup Thursday night near the Coles Corner area off Highway 2. According to the Washington State Patrol, at about 10:30 p.m. a 2009 Kawasaki ZX-600 motorcycle travelling at a high rate of speed struck the rear of a 1996 Ford F150 pickup while both were travelling southbound on Highway 207 just north of the intersection with Highway 2.
Daily Deals is a store I've talked about with a unique premise; sell items returned from Amazon and Target overstock at discounted rates through the week, all at a flat price every day. Unfortunately, when they moved to their new location at the old Ace store in Tieton Village, though from my side it looked like they were doing great, it turns out they were having some issues and disagreements.
Management at Confluence Health is resting easier after concerns were raised when the photo of a woman secretly leaving a hospital with a two-day old baby emerged. There was worry that the photo was leading people to believe that there was actually a baby theft at Central Washington Hospital after it appeared on social media with a caption asking for public help to locate the infant.
Confluence Health says there’s no truth to a social media post that claims a baby was abducted from Central Washington Hospital. The post Wednesday on a Wenatchee buy, sell, trade Facebook page, claims a woman impersonated a nurse and abducted a 2-day-old boy from a Wenatchee hospital. It includes...
The Eastmont School District is moving forward with the hiring of a second School Resource Officer (SRO) after a unanimous vote of the school board Monday evening. The position will be for the same pay scale as the existing position, but it’s not clear how it'll be financed as it is not funded through the East Wenatchee Police Department.
MOSES LAKE — Moses Lake firefighters were back out on Wednesday to the marsh area behind Safeway after a fire was started in a homeless encampment. Fire Marshal Derek Beach said crews have responded to outside fires in the same area along Wheeler Road five times in less than a week. The five fires have burned a total of about 20 acres.
Selfies are one of the most common pictures taken today in 2022, our great, great-grandchildren will look back on them and say "Look, there's grandma at the summit of Mt.Rainer." Or they'll say, "Look this is how uncle Joey lost his hand taking a selfie in the alligator pit." Either...
There’s no better way to start a day of shopping and sightseeing in Leavenworth than to enjoy a satisfying breakfast. Home to Bavarian-inspired bakeries, cozy coffeehouses, and retro diners, this resort town overflows with tempting breakfast options. And, guess what?. We’re helping you enjoy the best breakfast in Leavenworth...
