Sabres' Vinnie Hinostroza: Re-signs with Buffalo

The Buffalo Sabres have agreed to terms with goalie Malcolm Subban on a two-way deal worth $850,000 against the cap, according to The Athletic’s Matthew Fairburn. Subban becomes the second (healthy) goalie Buffalo has signed for next season after quite literally every goalie in the organization was on expiring contracts last year. He likely won’t see a whole lot of NHL time next season, given the team has already retained Craig Anderson, restricted free agent Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is ahead of him on the depth chart and the Sabres still expected to hunt for another goalie in free agency to bolster their team on the rise.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO