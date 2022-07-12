ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Sabres' Vinnie Hinostroza: Re-signs with Buffalo

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Hinostroza signed a one-year, $1.7 million contract extension with the Sabres...

www.cbssports.com

Pro Hockey Rumors

Detroit Red Wings sign Mark Pysyk

The Detroit Red Wings have added another depth defenseman, this time signing Mark Pysyk to a one-year, $850K contract. The deal comes just as the team announced their contract with Olli Maatta and follows the bigger addition of Ben Chiarot to a four-year deal. Pysyk, 30, might not be a...
DETROIT, MI
Pro Hockey Rumors

Malcolm Subban, Sabres agree to terms on two-way deal worth $850K

The Buffalo Sabres have agreed to terms with goalie Malcolm Subban on a two-way deal worth $850,000 against the cap, according to The Athletic’s Matthew Fairburn. Subban becomes the second (healthy) goalie Buffalo has signed for next season after quite literally every goalie in the organization was on expiring contracts last year. He likely won’t see a whole lot of NHL time next season, given the team has already retained Craig Anderson, restricted free agent Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is ahead of him on the depth chart and the Sabres still expected to hunt for another goalie in free agency to bolster their team on the rise.
BUFFALO, NY
Pro Hockey Rumors

Tampa Bay Lightning sign veteran D Ian Cole

The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed veteran defenseman Ian Cole, according to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff, who reports that the deal is worth $3M. Cole, 33, signs in Tampa Bay as the likely replacement for Jan Rutta, who is reportedly moving on after winning two Stanley Cups as Victor Hedman’s main partner. Cole’s $3M deal is a $100k raise from the $2.9M he made last season on the Carolina Hurricanes.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Astros' Justin Verlander: Leaves team, may get weekend start

Verlander didn't accompany the Astros to Anaheim for their ongoing series with the Angels this week while he tends to what manager Dusty Baker called a "family issue," Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Verlander had been a candidate to start Thursday's series finale with the Angels on six...
HOUSTON, TX
Buffalo, NY
Sports
City
Buffalo, NY
NHL

Sabres sign trio of defensemen to 1-year deals

The Sabres have signed defensemen Kale Clague and Jeremy Davies to one-year, two-way contracts each worth $750,000. The team has also signed defenseman Chase Priskie to a one-year, two-way contract worth $800,000. Clague, 24, played an NHL career-high 36 games last season for the Los Angeles Kings and Montreal Canadiens,...
BUFFALO, NY
The Hockey Writers

Buffalo Sabres Development Camp Standouts

The Buffalo Sabres started their first day of development camp on Wednesday, July 13, and a good number of fans came out to watch. Top prospects like Jack Quinn, JJ Peterka, and Mattias Samuelsson were all in attendance along with most of the Sabres’ recent draft class in 2022. The three-hour event featured drills for passing, team play, odd-man rushes, and close quarter chances, which ended up showing off some players more than others.
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Red Wings sign David Perron to two-year contract

Goals (T3rd), 30 assists (10th), 57 points (8th), 11 power play goals (1st), 26 power play points (1st), 48 penalty minutes (T2nd) and 177 shots (4th) in 67 games. The 6-foot-1, 202-pound winger also recorded 13 points (9-4-13) and 10 penalty minutes in 12 postseason contests as the Blues reached the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, falling to the eventual Stanley Cup-champion Colorado Avalanche in six games. Originally selected by the Blues in the first round (26th overall) of the 2007 NHL Entry Draft, Perron helped the franchise claim its first-ever Stanley Cup championship in 2019, contributing 16 points (9-7-16), a plus-four rating and 16 penalty minutes in 26 playoff games. He also reached the 2018 Stanley Cup Final as a member of the expansion Vegas Golden Knights, totaling nine points (1-8-9), a plus-one rating and 10 penalty minutes in postseason 15 games.
DETROIT, MI
Vinnie Hinostroza
CBS Sports

Wild's Filip Gustavsson: Shipped to Minnesota

Gustavsson was traded from the Senators to the Wild in exchange for Cam Talbot on Tuesday. Gustavsson, 24, was likely going to be a backup at best for the Senators, but this deal will allow him a fresh start with the Wild. The Swede went 5-12-1 with a 3.55 GAA and an .892 save percentage in 18 contests last season. Gustavsson should serve as Marc-Andre Fleury's backup with the Wild, which could give the former some deep-league fantasy appeal if the team can remain competitive.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Sports

Blues' Josh Leivo: Signs with St. Louis

Leivo signed a one-year, $750,000 contract with the Blues on Thursday, per Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Leivo logged a goal and two assists in seven games with Carolina in 2021-22 and 46 points (22 goals, 24 assists) in 54 games with AHL Chicago. The 29-year-old winger will likely play a similar depth role for the Blues organization in 2022-23.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Still not starting

Donovan (illness) remains out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Dodgers. Though Donovan rejoined the Cardinals earlier this week, he'll sit out his fifth straight contest while he works to regain conditioning following a bout with a non-COVID-19-related illness. The rookie's continued absence will open up spots in the corner outfield for Corey Dickerson and Lars Nootbaar on Wednesday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Scratched from Thursday's lineup

Crawford was scratched from the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rangers, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. Crawford took the field for warmups but was moving slowly and appeared to be in discomfort. There's no word on the exact nature of the injury. Abraham Toro entered the lineup to play second base while Dylan Moore shifted to shortstop.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Deandre Ayton is staying in Phoenix... for now, plus why UNC is losing a top recruit

Happy Friday, all! Hope you're doing well. I realize you may be reading this while watching The Open Championship or at least keeping up with our live leaderboard. After a tough opening-round 78, Tiger Woods' struggles have continued and it looks like he is in serious dangerous of missing the cut. Meanwhile, Cameron Young shot an 8-under 64 to take the Day 1 lead, and Rory McIlroy -- who tees off at 9:59 a.m. -- was second through 18 holes at 6 under. As of Friday morning, Dustin Johnson is atop the leaderboard.
PHOENIX, AZ
WGR550

Kevyn Adams feels Sabres got what they needed in free agency

Buffalo, N.Y. (WGR 550) – The Buffalo Sabres addressed their goaltending situation on Wednesday with the signing of Eric Comrie, while also inking a right-shot defenseman in Ilya Lyubushkin. Wednesday was also the first day of Sabres Development Camp at Harborcenter. After the second session of Day 1 of...
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Mets' Starling Marte: IL stint still in play

Marte noted Tuesday that he's showing improvement in his recovery from a left groin injury, but he doesn't expect to play in either of the remaining two games of the Mets' series in Atlanta, Deesha Thosar of FoxSports.com reports. Marte is out of the lineup Tuesday for the third day...
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Pistons' Carsen Edwards: Rights renounced by Detroit

Edwards had his free agent rights renounced by the Pistons on Wednesday, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports. Edwards was let go to clear cap space for the Pistons' offseason transactions. He played four games for Detroit at the end of last season after spending his first two years in the league seeing spot minutes with Boston.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Angels' Michael Stefanic: Steps out of lineup

Stefanic is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Astros, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports. Stefanic started the past six games and jumped up to the leadoff spot Tuesday, but he'll receive a day off after going 0-for-4 with a walk and a run scored. He's off to a strong start through eight big-league games with an .808 OPS.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Momentous rehab game Tuesday

Lewis (concussion) started in left field for the first time in his rehab assignment during Triple-A Tacoma's loss to Oklahoma City on Tuesday and also hit a home run for the fourth straight game in one of his two plate appearances. Lewis exited the game in the top of the...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Yankees' JP Sears: Returns to Triple-A

Sears was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre following Wednesday's extra-inning win over the Reds. The left-hander was called up by the Yankees in early July and covered 3.2 frames in long relief Wednesday after starter Luis Severino was removed with a shoulder injury. Sears had given up only one run across 15.1 innings entering the contest, but Cincinnati scored two runs against him. The 26-year-old could be an option to step into the rotation should Severino be forced to miss any time.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Hurricanes' Zach Sawchenko: Finds deal with Carolina

Sawchenko has reportedly signed a two-way contract with the Hurricanes, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet. Sawchenko was not qualified by the Sharks and became an unrestricted free agent. He'll follow fellow former Sharks Brent Burns and Lane Pederson to the Hurricanes' organization, where Sawchenko is projected to slot in as a minor-league goalie. He's unlikely to see much NHL time in 2022-23 -- Frederik Andersen and Antti Raanta will begin the year with the big club, and Pyotr Kochetkov is likely ahead of Sawchenko on the depth chart. The length of Sawchenko's new deal is not yet known.
RALEIGH, NC

