The murder-mystery Where the Crawdads Sing is set to hit theaters this summer, and fans of the book the film is based on are eagerly awaiting getting to see this story brought to life on the big screen. Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People) stars as Catherine "Kya" Clark, a young girl who grew up alone in the marshes of North Carolina after being abandoned by her family. Kya teaches herself to survive and makes a home for herself amongst the creatures of the marsh. The people in the nearby town of Barkley Cove shun Kya due to her wild upbringing and nickname her “The Marsh Girl”.

