Orondo, WA

‘I’m lucky to be alive’: Helicopter crashes onto teen, who then rescues pilot

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
ORONDO, Wash. — A teenager who was riding a tractor when a helicopter fell out of the sky on top of him is being called a hero for not only getting himself to safety, but for saving the pilot as well.

Logan Schneider was driving a tractor on his family’s cherry orchard when a helicopter hit power lines above him and came crashing down, he told KREM.

“I was pinned against the steering wheel, stuck with the nose of the helicopter sitting right behind me,” Schneider told the station.

Schneider told NCW Life that he had noise-canceling headphones on when the helicopter crashed, and he didn’t realize anything was happening until the crash happened.

Schneider said he managed to free himself and then saw the pilot hanging upside down inside of the helicopter.

“I heard him screaming,” Schneider told KREM. “I looked and I saw him upside down hanging. Fire was everywhere. When I was in the moment I wasn’t really thinking. I was just doing.”

Schneider was able to free the pilot and pull him to safety. Schneider suffered a burn on his arm and abrasions to his back, NCW Life reported. The pilot was burned and had a broken arm.

“They took me in the ambulance with the guy, and we went to the hospital,” Schneider told NCW Life. “I’m lucky to be alive.”

Schneider told KREM that he plans to attend flight school in the fall, and dreams of becoming a pilot.

In an interesting twist, Schneider noted to NCW Life that both he and the pilot share the same birthday: July 8.

