Florida Agency for Persons with Disabilities Showcases Record High Budget

The Agency for Persons with Disabilities (APD) showcased its new funding this week.

Last month, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the budget into law.

For the first time ever, ADP will have a budget totaling more than $2 billion, providing record provider rate increases to give Direct Support Professionals (DSPs) the raises they have earned.

Included in the APD budget are provider rate increases for critically needed DSPs. The rate increases, which are to be effective July 1, are appropriated to increase wages to at least $15 an hour, beginning October 1.

Providers will see substantial rate increases including:

73 percent for Companion services;

45 percent for Respite services;

41 percent for Personal Supports services;

25 percent for Residential Habilitation services; and

23 percent for Adult Day Training services.

Additionally, effective July 1, rates for Behavioral Services will closely align with Medicaid State Plan.

APD Director Barbara Palmer weighed in on the new budget on Monday.

“APD is excited to announce these record-high rates for our vital service providers. We appreciate Governor DeSantis’ commitment in supporting people with disabilities and their service providers. These rate increases for our valued Direct Support Professionals will help them with the recent increases in the cost of living and reward them for their excellent care to Floridians with disabilities,” she said.

The Arc of Florida CEO Alan Abramowitz said, “This rate increase recognizes the selfless workforce dedicated to serving individuals with diverse disabilities. The Arc of Florida is honored to advocate for people with disabilities and thrilled to have the incredible support of Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Legislature. Our focus now will be on ensuring people looking for work know that The Arc is a wonderful place to have a career where they can make a difference.”

Florida Association of Rehabilitation Facilities President and CEO Tyler Sununu said, “This historic investment could not have come at a more critical time in the lives of our Direct Support Professionals (DSPs). When the Legislature went into session in January, the cost of gas and everyday goods were on the rise. We are grateful for the foresight of the Administration and Legislature to work towards staying ahead of inflation by bringing our (DSPs), who spend their days giving themselves as a blessing to others, up to at least $15 per hour.”