What Is Dry Shampoo for Dogs?

It doesn't matter how disciplined you are about your skin care routine; there comes a time in everyone's life when they turn to a makeup-removing wipe at the end of the day. When it comes to cleansing, there's a whole list of reasons why makeup wipes are every dermatologist's last resort (more on that ahead), but when you have sensitive skin, even the act of wiping and rubbing your face can cause issues. Determining the best makeup wipes for sensitive skin is a bit of a misnomer, but when you're in a pinch, some are definitely better than others (and a makeup wipe is always better than going to bed with your makeup still on). "If you must use makeup wipes, opt for products that are fragrance-free and oil-free," dermatologist Lindsey Zubritsky tells Elite Daily. "Fragrances can lead to allergic-type reactions. Also, avoid any makeup wipes that contain alcohol, which could further dry out and irritate your skin," she advises. Dr. Zubritsky adds that it can also be helpful to look for makeup wipes that are made with hydrating and skin barrier-repairing ingredients, such as hyaluronic acid and ceramides.

SKIN CARE ・ 4 DAYS AGO