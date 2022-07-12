Woodson's Reserve Dental announces August opening date

Heirloom Cafe and Market in Tomball opened July 8 and offers breakfast, brunch and lunch items along with coffee, tea and smoothies. (Courtesy Heirloom Cafe and Market) Heirloom Cafe and Market opened July 8 at 30522 Hwy. 249, Tomball, according to owner Carrie Roper. It will celebrate its opening with free sweet treats for the rest of July and free all-natural snow cones every Saturday in July. The cafe serves breakfast, brunch and lunch along with coffee, tea and smoothies. There are also ready-to-go meals, a bagged lunch station and local produce, baked goods and products along with specialty gift baskets and catering services. 713-582-5052. www.heirloom-tx.com.

TOMBALL, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO