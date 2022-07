Click here to read the full article. A Presidential Emergency Board (PEB) was established Friday, staving off the possibility of a rail strike next week that would have involved 115,000 workers and strangled cargo movement nationwide. President Biden signed the executive order for the PEB, which will have 30 days to look into the contract dispute between the rail carriers and unions. Labor groups would have had the option of striking as early as Monday if the PEB was not established, following a two-and-a-half-year deadlock on a new collective bargaining agreement for workers. “Keeping supply chains running means keeping America’s railways running,” the...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 6 MINUTES AGO