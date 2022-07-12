ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

Second Alligator Found in Wisconsin This Month

By Casey Nelson
101 WIXX
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKENOSHA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Yet another alligator was found recently in Wisconsin, as Kenosha police stumbled upon a small alligator Tuesday...

wixx.com

Comments

Nicole Trandel
2d ago

alligators are not from this part of the state. more than likely it was somebody's pet they turned it loose. usually you see them in Florida or the Carolina's or Southern states. where it's a lot warmer and swampier

Reply(4)
4
 

