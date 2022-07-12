ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

William A. “Trey” Jones

adastraradio.com
 2 days ago

William A. “Trey” Jones, III, died Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Louisville, KY. He was born November 5, 1979, in McPherson, KS, to William...

www.adastraradio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
adastraradio.com

Louis ‘Louie’ James Potter

Louis James (Louie) Potter, 91, passed on July 12, 2022. He was born a twin (Lois) on August 3, 1930, in Elkhart, KS, close to the family’s 160-acre homestead in Rolla, KS. Due to the prolonged dust storms, farming was unsuccessful and the family moved to Hutchinson in 1934. Louie represented the twelfth generation of Potters to come to America and just as the generations that preceded him, he had strong ties to agriculture and took great pride in raising farm animals and growing crops. He served in the United States Army from 1952-1954 and was stationed in Germany. Louie always had a gift of quirky one-liners and adding humor to any conversation. He was employed at Betts Bakery in Hutchinson from 1947–1986, where he retired as the Superintendent of Distribution. Louie married Shirley Smith (Warkentin) in 1954 and had four children. He married Joyce Eakes in 1970 and had one child and a step-daughter. Louie was an avid fisherman, hunter and lifelong fan of the New York Yankees. He was happiest when camping on a river bank, smoking his pipe and sipping on a cup of coffee, all while in the company of family. In his retirement years, he loved family hunting and fishing trips and spending his free time playing pitch and dominoes.
HUTCHINSON, KS
adastraradio.com

Roger Allen Smith

Roger was a graduate of Nickerson High School. He worked as an electrician. On April 29, 1978, Roger married Vicki Osborne, in Hutchinson. They shared 44 years together. He is survived by his wife, Vicki, and son, Jedrik Smith, both of Hutchinson. Memorials may be made to Eastwood Church of...
HUTCHINSON, KS
adastraradio.com

Jolene Kay Runyan

Jolene Kay Runyun, 70, of Hutchinson, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at her home. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later by Buhler Mortuary. To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Jolene Kay Runyan, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.
HUTCHINSON, KS
adastraradio.com

Beverly Ann Cash

Beverly Ann Cash, 85, died July 12, 2022, at Hester Care Center, Hutchinson. She was born November 26, 1936, in Ellsworth, KS to Edgar W. and Irene F. (Wamhoff) Schepmann. Beverly graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1954, and received her associate degree in secretarial science from Hutchinson Community College. She was a homemaker. Beverly enjoyed working with her hands: crocheting, tatting, knitting, cooking and flower gardening. She shared her talent of crocheting by making blankets for the Delos V. Smith Senior Citizens Center and “Caps for Kids” for The Salvation Army. Beverly enjoyed spending her time painting in various modalities. Since 1946, Beverly was a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Hutchinson, and had served as the Sunday school teacher for the children of the church.
HUTCHINSON, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Louisville, KS
Mcpherson, KS
Obituaries
Louisville, KY
Obituaries
Kansas State
Kansas Obituaries
City
Hutchinson, KS
City
Louisville, KY
City
Mcpherson, KS
Local
Kentucky Obituaries
adastraradio.com

Sammy Joe Watkins

Sammy Joe Watkins, husband, father, son, brother and friend passed away May 9, 2022 in Wichita KS. He was 65. Born October 27, 1956 in Hutchinson KS, Sammy was an avid horseman, hunter and artist – first working with elements such as wood and leather, but found his true passion working with metals – blessing family, friends and co-workers with personalized gifts that highlighted his skill and giving spirit.
AUGUSTA, KS
adastraradio.com

Carol Ann (Thiesen) Froese

Carol Ann Froese, 74, of Sterling, Kansas, passed away July 10, 2022, at her home. She was born October 7, 1947, in Whittier, California, the daughter of John Andrew and Luella Heinrichs Thiesen. Carol has resided in Sterling since 1974, formerly of Fresno and Whittier, California. She graduated from Sterling College with a Bachelor’s degree in 1977. Carol was a business owner and operator of Décor Party Supplies and was a cake decorator. She was a member of the United Presbyterian Church, Sterling, and a member of Hutchinson Downtown Development Corporation. For 32 years, Carol coordinated the Sterling Thanksgiving Dinner for the community. On June 17, 1967, Carol was united in marriage with Arnold “Arn” Froese in Whittier, California. He survives of the home. She is also survived by her son Jerram David Froese of Flower Mound, TX; daughter, Nicholee Carin Froese of Albany, NY; bonus children, Manuel de Jesus Guerra Garcia and Flor Amanda Vidal Asmomo of Copan, Honduras; sister, Judi Habben and husband Jim of La Habra, CA; and seven grandchildren, Coral, Calum, Diego, Izabella, Asa, Denzel, and Carol. Carol is preceded in death by her parents. Funeral service will be at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, July 23, 2022, at the United Presbyterian Church, Sterling, with Pastor Melissa Krabbe officiating. Burial will be at a later date at the Sterling Community Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M., Friday, July 22, 2022, at Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling, with family present. Memorials may be given to Partners in Health in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling.
STERLING, KS
adastraradio.com

Fall Arena Tour, Reba: Live in Concert, Features Final Stop at INTRUST Bank Arena

Wichita, Kansas – Reba McEntire has announced a fall arena tour REBA: LIVE IN CONCERT, set to kick off October 13 in Lafayette, LA and conclude November 19 in Wichita, KS at INTRUST Bank Arena. With 35 No. 1 hits under her belt, the award-winning entertainer will deliver hit after hit during her “entertaining and flawlessly executed” (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette) live show. Presented by Live Nation, the 17-city tour will feature special guest Terri Clark across all shows.
WICHITA, KS
adastraradio.com

2022 Reno County 4-H to Get Underway Saturday

Hutchinson, Kan. – The opening events of the 2022 Reno County 4-H/FFA Fair take place Saturday, with the 4-H Dog show starting at 8 in the Sunflower North Building of the Kansas State Fairgrounds, with the open class dog show to follow. Tuesday the public fashion review judging begins...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorials#The Jones Family Fund
adastraradio.com

PLF Director of McPherson completes “intensive” WSU course

McPherson, Kan. – Attending 16 sessions over four months, Wayne Burns recently was recognized for his completion of the MiniMPA Professional Development in Local Government course. The program is offered through the Hugo Wall School of Public Affairs at Wichita State University. Burns, in his eighth year as Director...
MCPHERSON, KS
adastraradio.com

Rice County 4-H Fair Events Start Saturday

Lyons, Kan. – The Rice County Fair in Lyons gets underway this weekend. Saturday events include judging for the clothing and fiber arts areas and check-in for the Fashion Review at the Rice County Extension Office. Saturday evening the district horse show will take place in Ellsworth. Sunday includes livestock check and weigh-in at Bar K Bar Arena.
RICE COUNTY, KS
adastraradio.com

Slim Chickens Ribbon Cutting and MCCF Donation

McPherson, Kan. – McPherson’s Slim Chickens had their formal ribbon cutting Wednesday morning, during which the restaurant’s franchisee presented a $500 donation to the McPherson County Community Foundation. Jamie Rheem of 3PRG Management said they like to set back a portion of their opening day revenue to...
MCPHERSON, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
adastraradio.com

Work begins on Kansas, 81 bypass intersection

McPherson, Kan. — An improvement project is underway at the intersection of the U.S. Highway 81 Bypass and Kansas Avenue (U.S. Highway 56). The project, which is being managed by the Kansas Department of Transportation, is a result of McPherson receiving funds from the City Connecting Link Improvement Program.
MCPHERSON, KS
adastraradio.com

McPherson Chamber Invites Local Businesses to Chamber Blue Webinar July 14th

MCPHERSON – Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas (BCBSKS), in partnership with the Chamber of Commerce Executives of Kansas (CCEKS) and local Chambers across the state have created an association health plan (AHP) – Chamber Blue of Kansas. This AHP offers member businesses access to health insurance savings associated with large group medical coverage.
MCPHERSON, KS
adastraradio.com

NBC World Series Promotions Announced, Tickets on Sale

WICHITA – The 88th NBC World Series, powered by Evergy, returns on July 28th, with two weeks packed full of fun, promotions, ticket specials and more!. Check out a full list of promotions below, including youth jersey giveaway and Thirsty Thursday. Snag your tickets today for only $12 per day! Get your tickets here.
WICHITA, KS
adastraradio.com

Superior Boiler Enters Partnership Agreement with Nationwide Boiler for Sales of Watertube Boilers

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Superior Boiler has entered into an exclusive partnership agreement with Nationwide Boiler Inc. (NBI) to jointly market and sell certain watertube boilers using Superior’s recently patented DFW design. Under the agreement, Nationwide Boiler will lead the marketing and sales activity of watertube boilers with the DFW design incorporated in Superior’s O-type boiler and Ds-type boiler for rental boiler applications and other joint special projects worldwide. Superior and Nationwide will jointly promote sales of all watertube boilers utilizing the DFW design within California, Nevada, Oregon, Washington and the Gulf Coast of Texas, where NBI is Superior’s long-standing authorized sales representative.
HUTCHINSON, KS
adastraradio.com

TECH Announces New Date, Location for Popular Winemaker’s Dinner

HUTCHINSON – With the recent news of Jillian’s Italian Grill closing, TECH this week announced a new location and date for the upcoming Winemaker’s Dinner. The popular event will now be held on Wednesday, September 28th at Prairie Dunes Country Club. The evening begins at 6 with a social hour, followed by a meal and wine pairing at 6:30.
HUTCHINSON, KS
adastraradio.com

HCC Trustees Ratify Master Agreement, Salary Increases

Hutchinson, Kan. – Hutchinson Community College Trustees Thursday night ratified the 2022-23 master agreement with the Hutchinson National Faculty Association. The agreement, which faculty ratified earlier, calls for a five percent increase in base salaries from the 2021-22 agreement, along with a $30 a month increase in the board benefit, which basically covers health insurance premiums.
HUTCHINSON, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy