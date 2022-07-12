ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

Air Quality Advisory for Wednesday

By Pam Robinson
 2 days ago
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has issued an air quality health advisory for Wednesday for the Long Island region because of ozone.

Suffolk County Health Commissioner Dr. Gregson Pigott advises that all residents, especially young children, seniors, those who exercise or are involved in strenuous outdoor work, and those with pre-existing respiratory or heart problems, limit strenuous outdoor activity.

Ozone levels are often elevated after noon through early evening on hot, sunny days.

Wednesday is expected to be sunny, with a high near 88 throughout the day.

County
Suffolk County, NY
Suffolk County, NY
CBS New York

Shark spotted at Tobay Beach on Long Island

OYSTER BAY, N.Y. -- Officials on Long Island are again warning beachgoers and swimmers to be on alert after a shark was spotted Thursday at Tobay Beach in Oyster Bay. As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reported, it comes after yet another shark attack was reported. Police and lifeguards evacuated the beach and red flags went up at around 1:20 p.m. in response to a shark sighting or possibly multiple shark sightings. No injuries were reported. The evacuations were out of an abundance of caution. Robert Moses State Park was briefly evacuated Thursday morning due to a shark sighting. 
OYSTER BAY, NY
WETM 18 News

New York State Hurricane Awareness Week

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- This week is hurricane awareness week in New York state. Hurricane season for the Atlantic is June 1st through November 30th. Now why are we talking about hurricanes here so far in land in New York? We are obviously not on the coast and impacted in the ways we would traditionally think […]
longisland.com

Seven Castles on Long Island

Forget traveling all the way to Britain or Scotland, we have castles right here on Long Island. Okay, they’re not all real medieval castles but they are close enough. Want to explore a big house and feel like you’re in an episode of Game of Thrones or Downton Abbey? Explore one of these great big castles on Long Island.
WIBX 950

UPDATE: 4th Shark Attack Hits Surfer On New York Beach

According to reports, the surfer that was attacked by a shark Wednesday morning on Long Island has been identified and his condition has been confirmed. The attack happened off the same beach that a lifeguard was attacked by a shark a little more than a week ago. The attack happened at Smith Point County Park in Shirley, New York. Now the attack has been verified by the surfer himself.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.1 The Eagle

New York Issues Tips To Prepare For ‘Nuclear Attack’

New Yorkers have had a lot to worry about in recent years. Now emergency officials in New York want Empire State residents to be prepared for a nuclear attack. On Monday, the New York City Emergency Management Department released a new public service announcement (PSA) that officials believe will prepare Empire State residents for a nuclear attack.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

New York COVID update Thursday, July 14

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As of Thursday, July 14, the COVID-19 daily average is 9.08%, according to ***. Health officials said the total number of positive cases is 9,253 statewide. The total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide as of Wednesday is 2,460, an increase of 63. Health officials said,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
TBR News Media

Homelessness: A national disgrace and a thorny local issue

After serving out a 17-year state prison sentence, Devon Toney returned to society unprepared for the challenges ahead. Toney described parole as just another pressurized situation in a string of high-pressure environments that he has experienced since childhood. Parole, he said, only aggravated his post-traumatic stress disorder, stymying any opportunities for upward growth.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
TBR News Media

State DOH releases cancer findings on Northport-East Northport school district

Residents of the Northport-East Northport school district have waited anxiously for the recent report by the New York State Department. According to a NYSDOH study, the investigation of cancer incidents in the school district between 1999 and 2018 was initiated by the department “in response to an inquiry from members of the community who shared information about leukemias and other cancers diagnosed among members of the Northport High School graduating class of 2016 since their graduation and among other children and young adults in the Northport area.” The report also mentioned health concerns cited about Northport Middle School students.
NORTHPORT, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Fresh food, grown right around here

Local agriculture and fresh food are important to the health and economy of Long Islanders, and the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Nassau County is committed to making them available to everyone. CCE Nassau, with its main office in Eisenhower Park and a farm on Merrick Avenue, prioritize the sale of...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Sharks across South Shore raise concern

Several weeks of shark sightings has made beach goers a little wary of the water, but attacks shouldn’t deter swimmers’ officials say. The first suspected bite happened on June 30, when a 57-year-old man was swimming off Jones Beach and was injured is what Nassau County Police described as a “possible shark bite.”
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
uticaphoenix.net

State News: Gov. Hochul Announces 2/3rds Completion Milestone ‘Smart Path’ Transition in North County

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the New York Power Authority’s Smart Path transmission project in the North Country is two-thirds complete. Smart Path, an upgrade of 78 miles of transmission lines which span from Massena in St. Lawrence County to Croghan in Lewis County, is one of New York State’s leading transmission projects designed to strengthen transmission lines against weather events and enable the reliable transmission of clean energy from northern New York into the state’s electric power grid. The project will help advance New York’s clean energy goals, as outlined in New York’s nation-leading Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act. Construction on Smart Path upgrades began in early 2020 and are on track to be completed next year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Suffolk by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 18:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-14 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Suffolk The National Weather Service in Upton NY has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Suffolk County in southeastern New York * Until 715 PM EDT. * At 628 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Ronkonkoma, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Farmingville around 635 PM EDT. Medford around 640 PM EDT. Coram and Mount Sinai around 645 PM EDT. Middle Island around 650 PM EDT. Rocky Point around 655 PM EDT. Brookhaven National Laboratory around 700 PM EDT. Wading River around 710 PM EDT. Calverton around 715 PM EDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
