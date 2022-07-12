Air Quality Advisory for Wednesday

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has issued an air quality health advisory for Wednesday for the Long Island region because of ozone.

Suffolk County Health Commissioner Dr. Gregson Pigott advises that all residents, especially young children, seniors, those who exercise or are involved in strenuous outdoor work, and those with pre-existing respiratory or heart problems, limit strenuous outdoor activity.

Ozone levels are often elevated after noon through early evening on hot, sunny days.

Wednesday is expected to be sunny, with a high near 88 throughout the day.