ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

21 Top Things to Do in Brooklyn

By Brittany Chrusciel
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnce an independent city and now the most populous of the five boroughs of New York City, Brooklyn boasts enough exciting things to see and do to last a lifetime, let alone a short visit. This epicenter of groundbreaking music, art and cultural centers is overflowing with history and creativity on...

travel.usnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bklyner.com

NYC's Best Ice Cream is in Brooklyn, Rent is up 27%, and other news

This past week has been rather slow in the news, with most of the local outlets picking up the same press releases, crime reports, and celebrity spotting. NYT focused on features like Where is Pete Panto? or How Dan Perlman, of ‘Flatbush Misdemeanors,’ Spends His Sundays (both good reads), and BKMag checked out Soul Summit.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Garnette Report

Hottest New Restaurants: From Harlem to The East Village

The restaurant industry in NYC is always moving forward and keeping up with trends. It can be overwhelming to keep up with the emergence of new restaurants in NYC. In addition, it can be tough to decipher which of the new restaurants is truly living up to the hype. Many people attend new restaurants just so they can say that they went there, not so they can enjoy the food. It’s common that many new restaurants impress with their exclusivity but end up disappointing their customers with their food offerings. Furthermore, it’s more thrilling of an experience to attain a spot at certain new restaurants than to eat their food. However, there are few new spots that kill it with their food and atmosphere. Here are the hottest new restaurants in Manhattan, from Harlem to the East Village.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Jeffery Mac

New York City Homes See Unprecedented Price Surges

Upper East Side(New York City Ca) New York City has — for a very long time — had the reputation of being expensive. So it should come as no shock that rent prices have been steadily going up for years now. For a little while, things were slowing down due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, prices went right back up as soon as the opportunity presented itself.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Celebrating National Mac and Cheese Day at Mac Shack in Brooklyn

CLINTON HILL, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Macaroni and cheese is a staple in many households, but making the perfect recipe can be challenging. Mac Shack in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn has perfected its recipe throughout the years. It’s one of New York City’s top mac and cheese shops, and on Thursday, PIX11 News dropped by for their […]
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Lifestyle
Brooklyn, NY
Government
NBC New York

These Are the Priciest NYC Neighborhoods to Buy Property, Study Says

It comes as no surprise that if you want to take a bite out of the Big Apple real estate market, it will cost you a pretty penny -- a VERY pretty penny. The average monthly rent for a Manhattan apartment surpassed $5,000 for the first time — and brokers say demand and prices are headed even higher into the fall. However, within Manhattan (and across the city) there are pricier neighborhoods than others -- not just when it comes to rent, but when it comes to property ownership.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Saveur

Brooklyn’s First Black-owned Champagne Brand Is the Bubbly To Sip This Summer

New York City is arguably one of the toughest places in the world to open a brick-and-mortar business, let alone during the late-stage pandemic era with both commercial and residential rent prices skyrocketing despite tenants fighting tooth-and-nail. Right now, success stories in the cities can seem few and far between—but they taste that much sweeter when they do happen.
BROOKLYN, NY
City Limits

New York City Housing Calendar, July 13-20

City Limits rounds up the latest housing and land use-related events, public hearings and upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. Welcome to City Limits’ NYC Housing Calendar, a new weekly feature where we round up the latest housing and land use-related events and hearings, as well as upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. If you know of an event we should include in next week’s calendar, email jeanmarie@citylimits.org.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nypressnews.com

45 Years Ago Tonight, a Blackout Struck New York City

As it happened, the city was in the midst of a mayoral race at the time. Ed Koch, a long-shot candidate and longtime progressive, capitalized on the fear and outrage spreading across the city to refashion himself into the law-and-order candidate. It’s entirely possible that without the blackout, he never would have been elected mayor.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cher
Person
Talib Kweli
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brooklyn Heights#Graffiti Art#Downtown Brooklyn#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Things To Do#Jewish#European
Secret NYC

12 Of The Best Escape Rooms In NYC To Try With Friends And Family

Escape rooms are such a fun adventure for a group of friends or a family outing. The immersive experience allows a team of players to work together to solve puzzles, discover clues, and complete tasks to finish the game’s mission within a set amount of time. Escape games put your problem-solving skills to the test and allow you to participate in an interactive experience that feels like a video game brought to life! If you’re looking for something out of this world, consider stepping into one of these rooms with your crew. To help you decide where to go, here are the best escape rooms in NYC.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NewsTimes

Ashanti Selling Her Lovely Long Island Mansion for $2.2M

Chart-topping star Ashanti is selling her six-bedroom home in Old Westbury, NY. The “Foolish” singer, whose given name is Ashanti Shequoiya Douglas, is asking $2,198,000 for the stately brick Colonial. The Grammy winner purchased the property at the height of her popularity in 2003 for $1.95 million. Built...
OLD WESTBURY, NY
bkreader.com

These are the 55 Brooklyn restaurants participating in Restaurant Week

The 2022 summer edition of NYC Restaurant Week actually lasts a month. Here are the participating Brooklyn eateries — bon appétit!. New York City’s Restaurant Week is returning for the 30th year and Brooklyn is heavily represented. As it usually does, the “week” actually lasts several weeks:...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Historic Preservation
News Break
Politics
PIX11

Winning lottery ticket worth more than $37,000 sold in Manhattan

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — A winning Take 5 ticket worth more than $37,000 was sold at a Manhattan store for a Thursday evening drawing, lottery officials said Friday. The top-prize winning ticket, worth $37,131, was bought at Check Cashing #77, located at 1562 Nicholas Ave. near West 188th Street, according to lottery officials. The […]
MANHATTAN, NY
longisland.com

Seven Castles on Long Island

Forget traveling all the way to Britain or Scotland, we have castles right here on Long Island. Okay, they’re not all real medieval castles but they are close enough. Want to explore a big house and feel like you’re in an episode of Game of Thrones or Downton Abbey? Explore one of these great big castles on Long Island.
LIFESTYLE
ABCNY

Woman lying in bed hit by stray bullet in Crown Heights

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 37-year-old woman was shot while lying in bed in her Brooklyn apartment by a stray bullet that went through her window. The woman was in her first floor apartment on Troy Avenue in Crown Heights when a gunshot was fired outside around 1:20 a.m. Thursday.
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy