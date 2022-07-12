ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Magnitude 6.6 Earthquake Strikes Easter Island Region -EMSC

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

(Reuters) -An earthquake of magnitude 6.6 struck the Easter Island region in the Pacific Ocean near Chile on Tuesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said....

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Earthquake with magnitude near 6.0 shakes eastern edge of Taiwan

June 20 (UPI) -- A moderately strong earthquake with a magnitude near 6.0 struck on Monday in the Pacific and could be felt along the eastern coast of Taiwan. The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake registered a magnitude of 5.9 and the epicenter was located about 25 miles southwest of Hualien City at a depth of 5 miles.
ENVIRONMENT
Fareeha Arshad

Weapons That Would Have Given Japan an Upper Hand in WWII but Were Deployed Too Late: I-401 Submarine, Kyushu J7W, Kikka

The Germans possessed some of the most sophisticated war weapons during the world war. Regardless, they overestimated themselves and ended up losing against the Allies. On the other hand, the Japanese were also in possession of some of the most technologically advanced weapons the world had ever seen. Unfortunately, however, they were deployed a bit late; or else their weapons could have changed the game for them.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter Island#Earthquake#Tsunami#Infrastructure#Emsc#National Emergency Office
US News and World Report

China Says It 'Drove' Away U.S. Destroyer That Sailed Near Disputed Isles

BEIJING (Reuters) - A U.S. destroyer sailed near the disputed Paracel Islands in the South China Sea on Wednesday, drawing an angry reaction from Beijing, which said its military had "driven away" the ship after it illegally entered territorial waters. The United States regularly carries out what it calls Freedom...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Environment
Reuters

U.S. 'saddened and shocked' by shooting of Japan's former premier Abe, envoy says

TOKYO, July 8 (Reuters) - The United States is "saddened and shocked" by the shooting of Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe, U.S. ambassador Rahm Emanuel said on Friday. Japan's longest-serving prime minister, Abe was taken to hospital bleeding after being shot while delivering a speech in the western city of Nara days before an upper house election, according to authorities and media.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Anthony Albanese is 'confident' China WON'T build a military base on the Solomon Islands after hugging the nation's PM - as Communist superpower stalks Navy vessel at sea

Anthony Albanese has ruled out China building a military base on the Solomon Islands after meeting Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare as tensions rise in the region. The pair embraced warmly on Wednesday as they met at the Pacific Islands Forum, despite the Solomons signing a security treaty with China's President Xi Jinping.
POLITICS
AFP

Kiribati quits key Pacific island bloc

Kiribati has quit the premier bloc of Pacific island nations, fracturing the group just as its leaders launch a summit to grapple with rising seas and China's security ambitions in the region. The Kiribati leader cited his country's national day celebrations on July 12 as another reason for not attending the summit.
WORLD
natureworldnews.com

Incoming Typhoon Season Worries Wasabi Farmers in Tokyo

Tokyo's wasabi farmers are still able to recall what happened to their horseradish crops during the previous year's typhoon season. They are once again concerned about the dangers that nature might pose as another typhoon season approaches Japan. Masahiro Hoshina, a Japanese farmer, worries about typhoon season months before it...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Pacific island national leaders declare climate emergency

Pacific island national leaders declared a climate emergency on Friday and agreed to try to bring Kiribati back to the region’s main diplomatic grouping.Kiribati announced it had withdrawn from the 18-member Pacific Islands Forum ahead of a leaders’ summit in Fiji this week. The move was seen as a sign of China’s growing influence in the region.In a soon-to-be released communique, the leaders “welcomed and fully supported” the new Australian government’s commitment to the forum’s climate change priorities, Australian Associated Press reported after seeing the document.Australia, the wealthiest and most populous of the forum nations, has committed to reduce...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy