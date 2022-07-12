ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendota, IL

Local school districts awarded ISBE School Maintenance Grants

By Jul 12, 2022
Mendota Reporter
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD – The Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE), has distributed the fiscal year 2022 School Maintenance Grants, totaling $30 million in state funding, to over 600 eligible applicants. Grantees will use the money to improve and maintain education infrastructure throughout the state of Illinois. The School Maintenance...

mendotareporter.com

Comments / 0

Related
Herald & Review

As teacher shortage worsens, Illinois schools cast wary eye on fall reopening

For longtime educator and researcher Nancy Latham, the anticipated teacher shortages at Illinois schools this fall are far more than abstract, pedagogical theories. On the contrary, with 55% of teachers who participated in a recent nationwide survey signaling they are considering leaving the profession, Latham is worried how the state’s expected school employee shortages will affect the roughly 1.8 million Illinois students returning to the classroom for the start of the 2022-23 school year.
ILLINOIS STATE
ourquadcities.com

Illinois expands health coverage to undocumented immigrants 42 and up

The Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services is expanding the Health Benefits for Immigrant Adults program to now provide health coverage to undocumented immigrant adults and certain legal permanent residents aged 42 and over. Building on the first-in-the-nation Health Benefits for Immigrant Seniors program, Illinois in March launched the...
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN Radio

Illinois teacher shortage may cause problems for 2022-2023 school year

Nancy Latham, Executive Director and Council on Teacher Education at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why many school districts in the state are facing staff shortages ahead of the 2022-2023 school year. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow […]
CHICAGO, IL
WQAD

Illinois Gov. Pritzker appoints new state public health leader

Beginning August 1, distinguished pediatrician and health care policy expert Dr. Sameer Vohra will lead the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH). He is replacing Dr. Ngozi Ezike who stepped down in March after leading the IDPH through the first couple of years of the COVID-19 pandemic. The department assistant director, Dr. Amaal Tokars, had been the interim leader for the past six months.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ohio, IL
Mendota, IL
Government
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Mendota, IL
Education
City
Mendota, IL
Local
Illinois Education
advantagenews.com

Three bills impacting Illinois higher education now law

Three different bills looking to address issues within the state's higher education system are now law. Gov J.B. Pritzker signed the bills into law last month. “Access to affordable, quality higher education shouldn’t be a privilege,” Pritzker said in a statement after announcing the bills were signed. “Today, we take a step forward in ensuring everyone—especially our historically underrepresented students—have the resources and investment necessary to thrive in our first-rate public education system. I am proud to sign these bills into law furthering our state’s commitment to educational equity for all Illinoisans.”
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Governor Pritzker signs COVID-19 mandate rollback

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Governor J.B. Pritzker signed an executive order Wednesday, relaxing state guidance on COVID-19 testing and vaccinations. “As we continue to move toward living with this virus, my administration will relax some requirements while continuing to protect the most vulnerable,” Pritzker said.   Among the changes includes not ending the vaccine requirement for students […]
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois reestablishing ‘Rainy Day’ fund

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois had no money in its savings account when the state budget impasse started, and the same can be said for the pandemic. That is about to change, as the state continues to pour money into its “Rainy Day” fund. The comptroller’s office reported that it put an additional $100 million […]
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Districts#Infrastructure#Cooperatives#Ohio School District 505#Paw Paw School District
WCIA

Governor Pritzker appoints new IDPH Director

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Governor J.B. Pritzker has appointed Dr. Sameer Vohra to head the Illinois Department of Public Health. “His experience and education transcend sectors and fields, bringing a well-rounded perspective to this agency,” said Pritzker. “As a leader in state and national health policy, I have absolute confidence in Dr. Vohra’s ability to […]
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Special Education
wglt.org

Public shares feedback on Illinois Route 9 projects at IDOT meeting

At an Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) public information meeting Wednesday, members of the public expressed approval of pavement resurfacing along the Illinois Route 9 corridor and accommodations for pedestrians and cyclists, but were wary of how long the projects will take to complete. While large-scale projects like these naturally...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
thecentersquare.com

Election year tax rebates to go out to Illinois taxpayers before election

(The Center Square) – Income and property taxpayers in Illinois can expect to start seeing state rebate checks sometime the second week of September, just before the November election. Illinois lawmakers approved rebates as part of the budget that began July 1. Individual income tax filers will get $50...
ILLINOIS STATE
freedom929.com

AREA WEEKLY COVID-19 UPDATE

(SPRINGFIELD) In the latest update from the Illinois Department of Public Health. There were 27,543 new COVID-19 cases last week around the state, that’s down 2 percent from the previous week. While the number of Illinois counties in the High Community Level is at 28, the same number as a week ago, the number of counties in the Medium Community Level dropped from 53 a week ago to 43. However, statewide hospitalizations are higher than the previous week. With a new variant reportedly spreading into the Midwest, people are urged to continue taking precautions against COVID-19. With the regional counties of Crawford, Coles, Wayne, Wabash, White, and Hamilton now in the High Level, the area counties of Richland, Clay, Lawrence, Edwards, Cumberland, Clark, Effingham, and Marion are in the Medium Level. The other two, Jasper and Fayette, are now in the Low Community Level.
OLNEY, IL
iHeartRadio

This Is The Most Supernatural City In Illinois

Have you ever wondered how supernatural your city is?. GreatLakesStakes.com determined the most supernatural cities in each state, taking into account the total number of ghost and UFO sightings per city. According to the data, Chicago is the most supernatural city in Illinois. It clocked in at 495 total sightings,...
ILLINOIS STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Ameren Illinois programs to save customers money

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — With the summer temperatures heating up and residents and businesses feeling the pinch of higher power supply prices, Ameren Illinois is encouraging customers to save energy and money through its Energy Efficiency Program. One offering is the Home Efficiency Income Qualified Initiative. Those looking to take advantage must first complete a […]
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy