ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man suspected of giving fentanyl to a St. Charles mother of three who died in June was indicted Wednesday. Documents say on June 21, Valentino Carpenter, 37, sold two capsules containing fentanyl to the victim at her home on Lindenwood Avenue for $10. Officials believed that he was aware the children were inside the house during the distribution.

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO