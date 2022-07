STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton’s Interim City Manager, Leslie Beauregard, has issued a declaration of local emergency due to the damage caused by the July 6 storm. According to a press release, the declaration’s primary purpose is so the city can be eligible for reimbursement for expenses incurred in its response. It’s also to provide greater flexibility in the city’s business practices during the response.

