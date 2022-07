A Jamesport, Missouri, woman was flown to the hospital with serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash on Monday evening. Chris Kramer, 23, of Jamesport, Missouri, was driving an equipment buggy at about 6:15 p.m. on Missouri Route 6 in Grundy County west of Trenton, Missouri, when Jessica Lewis, 23, of Jamesport, Missouri, attempted to pass and struck the buggy, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports.

JAMESPORT, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO