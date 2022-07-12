ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

FASTEN SEATBELTS SUSTAINABLE WESTCHESTER CUSTOMERS, YOUR ELECTRICITY IS ABOUT TO DOUBLE AS CON EDISON NEW DELIVERS THE JUICE. SUSTAINABLE ANNOUNCES MANAGEMENT SHIFTS AS IT TURNS OVER CLIENTS TO CON EDISON UNTIL ENERGY PRICES DECLINE.

By John Bailey
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWPCNR THE POWER STORY. By John F. Bailey July 12, 2022:. One supplier Constellation Energy has informed customers in White Plains they could purchase electricity directly from them, bypassing Con Edison but the cost per kilowatt hour would double from about 7-1/2 cents a kilowatt hour to 15 cents a kilowatt...

