FASTEN SEATBELTS SUSTAINABLE WESTCHESTER CUSTOMERS, YOUR ELECTRICITY IS ABOUT TO DOUBLE AS CON EDISON NEW DELIVERS THE JUICE. SUSTAINABLE ANNOUNCES MANAGEMENT SHIFTS AS IT TURNS OVER CLIENTS TO CON EDISON UNTIL ENERGY PRICES DECLINE.

The project that feels like it's been going on forever is coming to an end. But just how long will it be until the Newburgh Beacon bridge is finally finished?. Anyone who commutes on I-84 in the Hudson Valley knows the pain of having to travel over the Hudson River. In 2020 New York State Bridge Authority revealed a major redecking plan for the westbound span of the Newburgh Beacon bridge. The project has required a complicated reconfiguration of traffic patterns, with travelers being diverted back and forth from both sides of I-84 depending on the day, eliminating breakdown lanes and causing long delays.

NEWBURGH, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO