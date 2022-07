Lamborghini’s next-gen Huracán has officially hit the tarmac. The new Tecnica, which was unveiled back in April, was rolled out for testing in Valencia, Spain, at the end of June, according to the marque. The supercar was put through its paces on the Spanish mountain roads and the Circuit Ricardo Tormo to see if its performance and handling were indeed up to par. All signs pointed to yes.

CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO