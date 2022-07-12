ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Ninja slashed $65 off its Hot and Cold Brewed System for Prime Day (Update: Expired)

ZDNet
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSave big during Amazon's two-day Prime Day sales event—especially when it comes to your morning cup of coffee. Right now, you can snag the Ninja Hot and Cold Brewed System for 33% off its original price of...

www.zdnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
ZDNet

Amazon's PC game sale: Save up to 75% on hit titles

With much of the U.S. inundated with sweltering heat, it's time to take the games indoors – and on the PC. Amazon just dropped the price of many signature games, from award-winning co-op games to light single player games. Whether you prefer to play solo or play with your friends, with up to 75% off hit titles.
VIDEO GAMES
ZDNet

Razer Leviathan V2 soundbar review: Full of color, in looks and sound

If you asked me pre-pandemic whether I would consider a soundbar for my desktop, I would've given you a questioning look. For my TV? Sure. But for the computer that I doom surf and make impulse buying decisions on, probably not. Fast forward to what is now the golden age of working from home (and hybrid), and I'm starting to understand what I've been missing out on.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brewed Coffee#Specialty Coffee#Iced Coffee#Cold Brewed System
ZDNet

Drone deal: Save $40 on the Vantop Snaptain SP650 today only

Summer temperatures mean spending time outdoors, be it catching up with friends on patios or flying drones at the local park to create amazing video content. If you're hoping to enjoy the latter, Best Buy's sale on the Vantop Snaptain SP650 Pro drone is the perfect way to dip your toes into the hobby. Right now, it's on sale for $109, or $40 off the original price.
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

Pop!_OS might have a complicated name but it makes using Linux so easy

In the world of operating systems, the strangest name would have to go to System76's in-house version of Linux, called Pop!_OS. This is the OS that ships with their desktop and laptop systems and make for remarkably seamless integration. In fact, I would go so far as to say that with Pop!_OS, System76 has done for Linux what Apple did for its operating system, only with the addition of making everything open-source. With Pop!_OS running on System76 hardware (such as my Thelio desktop machine -- which is, hands down, my favorite desktop PC I've ever owned), it goes well beyond the "everything just works" mantra and into the realm of "everything works to perfection."
COMPUTERS
ZDNet

The 5 best cheap meal delivery services: Grocery store optional

Meal delivery services are a great option for families big and small. They offer the perfect solution when you're too busy to grocery shop, especially when you're on a budget. It can take hours to create a budget meal plan, comparison shop for grocery sales, complete the weekly shopping haul, and then come home and put it all away. Once all that's done, you still need to take the time to prep, chop and prepare each meal.
FOOD & DRINKS
ZDNet

Get the solar generator that delivers seven hours of power on a single charge

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. There are all manner of reasons you might find yourself without power in your home. Unusually bad weather could do it, brownouts could turn into blackouts, and even equipment maintenance and repairs in your neighborhood could cause your electricity to go out for who knows how long. If you have devices, home appliances, or machinery that absolutely must have electricity at all times, then you need an emergency power supply.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
ZDNet

Spruce up any room in your home with nearly 30% off this vertical planter

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. For plant lovers, any shopping trip to the nursery is a vacation. But shopping for plant holders? Not so much. Finding a place to store your leafy friends can be challenging, especially if you're in a smaller home. And we haven't quite achieved mass-market plants that will replace our lamps, so replacing your electronics is out of the question. But finally, there's a planting system that hits the trifecta. It's practical, compact, and attractive, and right now, it just got a lot cheaper. For a limited time, the Sagano Garden Vertical Planter is 29% off the MSRP of $175.
GARDENING
ZDNet

I feared Amazon was always stalking me. The whole truth really hurt

This was a big day, and it required more self-control than I feared I could muster. I'm human. I'm partial to persuasion. You'd think, then, that Amazon Prime Day would reveal all my inherent weaknesses in one desperate charge toward unfettered spending. I make the assumption, you see, that all...
TECHNOLOGY
ZDNet

Back-to-school gift guide for college students 2022

American college enrollment declined this spring. Still, about 16.2 million students were enrolled in higher education during the most recent semester. Nearly 340,000 of them were first-time students. If one of those students is someone you care about, you may be considering a back-to-school gift. We've picked out six handy...
COLLEGES

Comments / 0

Community Policy