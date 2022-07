Conway The Machine has earned a response from Funk Flex following his remarks towards New York City DJs. The Griselda rapper called out Funk Flex and other "old heads" for gatekeeping and urged for new, younger faces to come out on top. "New York, in my opinion, man, you gotta get them old n***as up out the way. Like, Flex and them n***as, man,” Conway said on IG Live. "Them gatekeepers that y'all got up there, man, that’s trying to dictate like who, you know what I’m saying? Like c’mon bruh," he added before clarifying that he never needed their support in the first place.

