FRISCO - With the official start of training camp in Oxnard, California just two weeks away, the Dallas Cowboys should still be looking for ways to improve the roster. A specific position of interest for Dallas should be wide receiver, as last season's veteran presence at the position, Amari Cooper, was traded to the Cleveland Browns for what equates to a bag of magic beans. Dallas has already shored up the position group by signing former Pittsburgh Steelers wideout James Washington early in free agency, but might be inclined to make another move.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO