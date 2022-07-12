ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

2022 Emmy Nominations: The Biggest Snubs and Surprises

wmagazine.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou think you’re burdened by the enormous amount of television out there? Just imagine what the Emmy voters go through. While not long ago, they only had to sift through broadcast’s primetime lineups and HBO’s Sunday night offerings, nowadays every cable channel and streamer is fighting for a piece of the...

www.wmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Emmys Snubs and Surprises: ‘Yellowstone’ Shut Out, ‘This Is Us,’ ‘Black-ish’ and More

Click here to read the full article. Welp, apparently the Emmys hate Westerns. The stunning lack of nominations for the popular and acclaimed series “Yellowstone” and “1883” were far from the only surprises in Tuesday morning’s Emmy nominations announcement, of course. Between the return of Emmy juggernaut “Succession” and the lack of previous winners like “The Crown” and “The Handmaid’s Tale,” this year’s race was already primed for some unexpected nominations — and some surprising omissions. Two shows that weren’t overlooked, however: Season 3 of “Sex Education” and the inaugural season of “Heartstopper.” While both shows earned wide acclaim and major buzz,...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Selena Gomez
Person
Linda Tripp
Person
Tracee Ellis Ross
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Mandy Moore
Person
Donald Glover
Person
Sarah Paulson
Person
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Person
Elle Fanning
Person
Sydney Sweeney
Person
Julia Roberts
Person
Tyler James Williams
Person
Christopher Walken
Person
Nicholas Hoult
USA TODAY

Emmy nominations 2022: How Selena Gomez, 'Squid Game' made history

Tuesday's Emmy Awards nominations were full of firsts. A-list stars including Andrew Garfield (FX's "Under the Banner of Heaven"), Amanda Seyfried (Hulu's "The Dropout") and Oscar Isaac (HBO's "Scenes from a Marriage") earned their first Emmy nods in acting categories, all for limited series. The late Chadwick Boseman, who died...
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

2022 Emmy Nominations Revealed: Check Out The Full List Of TV's Best

Though there are currently enough TV and streaming shows out there to serve as nominees for a dozen different award shows, the annual Emmy Awards remain the top-tier honors for the medium’s biggest shows. (Especially with the 2022 Golden Globes going untelevised after the prior year’s botched efforts.) We don’t yet know if or when a host will be revealed for the 74th Emmys ceremony, but we can now know what to expect when September 12 rolls around, with the Television Academy announcing this year’s nominations.
TV SHOWS
TODAY.com

Here are all the 2022 Emmy nominees

It’s a big moment for the small screen. Nominations for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards were announced Tuesday. “Succession” led the way with 25 Emmy nominations Tuesday, including one for best drama, but it will be tested by a tough field that included Netflix's “Squid Game,” which became the first non-English language series to earn a nomination in the category.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emmy Nominations#Emmys#Hbo#The Great Hulu#Russian
TVLine

Zendaya Makes Emmys History With Euphoria Producing Nomination

While Rue Bennett makes Euphoria viewers’ hearts ache, her portrayer, Zendaya, is making history. The actress serves as an executive producer on her HBO drama, which was nominated in the Outstanding Drama Series category Tuesday during nominations for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards. The nod makes Zendaya, who is 25, the youngest woman to receive a producing nomination at the Emmys.
CELEBRITIES
wmagazine.com

Beyoncé Joins TikTok in the Most Beyoncé Way Possible

Remember how Beyoncé joined Instagram and left her entire profile completely blank for a few years? You know how she has a Twitter with over 15 million followers despite tweeting only 20 times since 2013? It’s safe to say Beyoncé keeps social media at an enviable distance. So, while she’s posted her first TikTok today after quietly signing up for the app back in December 2021, don’t expect her to partake in dance challenges, rapping “my money don’t jiggle jiggle...” or posting a “day in my life” video anytime soon. In fact, Beyoncé herself doesn’t appear in the TikTok at all. Instead she puts the focus on her fans (some of whom happen to be quite famous).
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
AOL Corp

'Stranger Things,' Chadwick Boseman, Selena Gomez and Dave Chappelle: 2022 Emmy nominations snubs, surprises and head-scratchers

Obi-Wan Kenobi and Stranger Things finished in a virtual tie after their head-to-head competition in the 2022 streaming wars. But when it comes to the Emmys, there's a clear victor — and it ain't Luke Skywalker's future mentor. Obi-Wan Kenobi was completely shut out of this year's Emmy nominations, while the Hawkins Hellfire Club scored 13 nods for the first half of its super-sized fourth season.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
TVLine

Emmys: Yellowstone and 1883 Spinoff Nearly Snubbed by Nominations

Click here to read the full article. There won’t be a whole lotta celebrating in the bunkhouse tonight. Yellowstone on Tuesday was completely shut out when the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards nominees were announced. Prequel 1883 received three nods but none in major categories. (Two were for Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, and one was for Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.)   In fact, out of all Paramount Network and Paramount properties, the most major nod went to Reno 911!: The Hunt for QAnon, which is up for Outstanding TV-Movie. Even...
MOVIES
Collider

HBO & HBO Max Nab 140 Nominations at This Year's Emmy Awards

With the announcement of the 2022 Emmy Awards nominations, we are able to tally up the total numbers to see what shows and platforms brought home the highest amount of nominees. This year's winner of most nominations for a platform or network goes to HBO/HBO Max, with a staggering 140 Emmy nominations across 24 different series.
TV SERIES
EW.com

Every Marvel TV show eligible for the 2022 Emmys got nominated multiple times

It's another great year of Emmy nominations for Marvel. Every single Marvel Cinematic Universe TV series eligible for the 2022 Emmy Awards received multiple nominations each on Tuesday, resulting in a total of 19 nods across four series. Oscar Isaac-led Moon Knight led the pack with eight nominations, followed by...
TV SERIES
The Associated Press

'Succession' tops Emmy nominations, 'Squid Game' also scores

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Succession” received a leading 25 Emmy nominations Tuesday, but the satirical drama about the rich and ruthless has a landmark rival in “Squid Game,” the first non-English language series to vie for television’s top honor. Netflix’s “Squid Game,” a South Korea-set drama in which the poor are fodder for brutal games, earned a best drama nomination and 13 other bids for September’s Emmy Awards. HBO’s “Succession” captured the best drama trophy and six other awards when it last vied for Emmys, in 2020. Series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk said he appreciated that “Squid Game” was chosen as the “first milestone” for a Hollywood and U.S. change of attitude. “Instead of just exporting the content around the world, it is now shifting to become a participant in the global content realm to facilitate exchanges of cultures around the world,” he told The Associated Press through a translator.
MOVIES
EW.com

Anthony Anderson reacts to Black-ish Emmys snub on air: 'Can you believe that s---?'

Anthony Anderson has a "bone to pick" with the Television Academy after his popular sitcom Black-ish was widely snubbed during Tuesday's Emmy nominations. "You know who did not get nominated for a Primetime Emmy this morning? America's sweetheart: Me. That's right, me, Anthony Anderson, and neither did my show, Black-ish, or my co-star, Tracee Ellis Ross. Can you believe that s---, mama?" the actor asked his mother, Doris Bowman, who was in the audience as he performed his opening monologue on Tuesday night's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy