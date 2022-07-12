ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marinette, WI

Rainbow House receives a grant from Provident Health Foundation

Eagle Herald
Eagle Herald
 2 days ago

MARINETTE—Rainbow House Domestic Abuse Services has received a $25,000 grant from Provident Health, the largest to date from this new community foundation. The purpose of the Provident Health Foundation is to improve and sustain the health and well-being of the people who live in Marinette and Menominee.

This grant supports a new pilot program, an anonymous hotline for those who cause harm in their relationships. Currently, very few services exist, especially in rural areas, for family members who recognize their abusive behavior and want to learn how to de-escalate situations in a healthy way.

According to Courtney Olson, Director of Rainbow House, “The status-quo of domestic violence response is no longer working. Shelter for victims and incarceration for perpetrators has been the historical approach. During COVID, we’ve seen unimaginable escalation of domestic violence fatalities in our state, and across the nation. One only needs to recall the acts of Darrell Brooks, who drove through a parade route here in Wisconsin, killing six and injuring more than 60, as he fled a domestic violence incident. We need new tools, new collaborations, new ways of proactively providing services.”

One of the central flaws of our current response is the placement of the accountability and action on the victim, Olson explained. It is the victim who must call for help, seek shelter, develop a safety plan, file a restraining order, and attend support group. The burden of safety and change is placed squarely on the victim’s already deflated shoulders. However, the one who causes harm actually possesses the power and control in the relationship. What if we could hold that individual responsible, offer resources, offer intervention, offer a voluntary help-line in the hopes of deterring violence?

The perception is that most abusers choose to behave the way that they do, and will not voluntarily elect to modify their behavior, according to Olson. However, models in England and Australia clearly demonstrate that when offered help, perpetrators of harm will voluntarily seek it. Through such a hotline, risk could be managed and violence de-escalated. Love is what makes domestic violence so complicated to deal with, and sometimes so deadly. But love can compel change. In this, domestic abuse is different from all other crime.

This grant from Provident Health will support the development and operation of this new hotline. Currently in the planning stages, the program will be rolled out later this year, as a collaboration between Rainbow House and partner agencies within the Wisconsin Batterer’s Treatment Provider’s Association and End Abuse WI.

The value this project would bring to Wisconsin is an alternative resource that would serve to de-escalate family violence and reduce the risk of harm. Already so far in 2022, we’ve seen over 40 domestic violence fatalities statewide. 2021 was the highest on record, and 2022 is set to outpace it.

“At Rainbow House, we believe no one deserves to be abused be it emotionally, physically, financially, or sexually,” Olson said. “Our prime service is the safety and empowerment of all victims and their children. We will provide prevention, education, and information to communities, families, and schools.”

For more information on how to help someone experiencing domestic violence, people can visit the Rainbow House website or follow them on Facebook. Help us available 24/7 at (715) 735-6656 (crisis line) or (906) 290-9081 (text line). All services are free and confidential.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay Catholic Diocese updates school policy on gender and pronouns

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Catholic Diocese of Green Bay updated its school policy on gender issues for the upcoming school year. The new Catholic Foundation for Human Sexuality policy took effect on July 1. It affects what the diocese calls a wide range of gender-related issues, including gender identity, pronouns, and same-sex attraction.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Fire chief: Combined Locks fire response may be largest in Wisconsin history

COMBINED LOCKS, Wis. (WBAY) - Firefighters from across the state say they’re still recovering from the Combined Locks fire that engulfed a paper warehouse over the weekend. The Combined Locks fire chief said Monday this fire had one of the biggest -- if not the biggest -- fire responses in Wisconsin’s history. He also said he couldn’t be more grateful for the help from 67 agencies and 700 emergency responders who helped to put this fire out.
COMBINED LOCKS, WI
The Grand Rapids Press

Bird flu outbreak suspected in Michigan community bordering Wisconsin

MENOMINEE, MI — Police here are warning residents about a possible avian flu outbreak in the region. “We have received several reports from within the city and the surrounding area of sick, dying or dead birds,” read a statement this week on the Menominee Police Department’s Facebook page. “Please keep away from any sick, dying or dead birds. Don’t try to help them or comfort them. Keep your children and pets away from them too.”
MENOMINEE, MI
thebaycities.com

Avian Flu (Bird Flu) Outbreak in the City of Menominee and the surrounding area

The City of Menominee has received several reports from within the city and the surrounding areas of sick, dying, or dead birds. You are being asked to please keep away from any sick, dying, or dead birds. Do not help them or comfort them. You’re your children and pets away from the birds, too. According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, the virus primarily affects birds, but it is important to remember that it can be a zoonotic disease, or a disease transmitted from domestic or wild animals to humans. You should avoid handling any sick or dead wild birds, but if it is necessary to move a dead bird, use disposable gloves, a disposable mask, a plastic bag, or shovel to do so and wash your hands thoroughly after. You may report any sick, dying, or dead birds to the Menominee Police Department 906-863-5568 or Menominee County E-911 on the non-emergency line 906-863-6614.
MENOMINEE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Menominee, MI
Health
Local
Michigan Health
Local
Wisconsin Health
State
Wisconsin State
Marinette, WI
Society
Local
Wisconsin Society
Local
Michigan Society
City
Marinette, WI
City
Menominee, MI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay company develops device to help prevent catalytic converter thefts

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Our recent reports about catalytic converter thefts in the area prompts a Green Bay company that developed an anti-theft device to reach out and help. “It’s a serious problem and it’s continuing to increase, and that’s just those that are reported,” said Jeff Pierquet, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Vehicle Security Innovators.
GREEN BAY, WI
thebaycities.com

A $55 million development in Menominee will include residential housing

The Brownfield Redevelopment Authority took the first steps last evening in an approval process to move the Brownfield Redevelopment Authority forward to support the development at the former Kmart project property. Nancy Douglas, with the Menominee Business Development Corporation, says, “our next steps will be to do some informational meetings with the Menominee City Council and the Menominee County Board.”
MENOMINEE, MI
seehafernews.com

Brown County Serial Arsonist Sentenced

The man who started three fires around Brown County has been sentenced. James Ambrosius will spend 15 years in federal prison followed by three years of extended supervision. He was found guilty of starting fires in Green Bay, De Pere, and Hobart between 2018 and 2021, which landed him in federal court, but he was also charged in state court with starting eight other fires.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Pet dogs die in Town of Peshtigo house fire

TOWN OF PESHTIGO, Wis. (WBAY) - Two pet dogs died in a fire in the Town of Peshtigo Sunday. At about 2:57 p.m., firefighters were called to a garage fire on Woodridge Drive. The garage was attached to the home and the fire spread to the attic of the residence.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Charity#Rainbow House
wearegreenbay.com

Storm damage impacts Wisconsin insurance companies

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Nearly one month ago, 10 tornadoes touched down throughout northeast Wisconsin, and the storm damage only added to the state’s severe weather debt. According to the National Weather Service, the state has spent more than $12 billion to repair storm damages, making up...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Oil spill in Outagamie County, search underway for vehicle that caused it

(WFRV) – It took two hours to clean up an oil spill on Highway 76 in Outagamie County, and authorities are trying to locate the vehicle that caused it. According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office – Greenville Deputies, on July 12 around 2 p.m., authorities with the Wisconsin State Patrol reported a believed oil spill. The spill was on Highway 76 just south of the Highway 15 intersection.
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Charities
greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - July 12, 2022

Brown County Arrest Records - Tuesday, July 12, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay bar nearly loses liquor license over broken surveillance cameras

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay bar nearly lost its liquor license due to some of its surveillance cameras not working. Police say the cameras could’ve captured a shooting, but city officials agreed to renew the bar’s license after the owner said he’d fix them.
thebaycities.com

Marinette Common Council moves forward with $1 million tax incentive for new Hotel

The City of Marinette Common Council approved last week a $1 million incentive for a 93-room, four-story hotel to be built near the old ShopKo building on Roosevelt Road and agreed to sell city-owned lots to allow for expanded developments. A tax increment financing agreement will provide an incentive to develop the hotel based on an expected improvement value of around $7 million. Mayor Steve Genisot says, “just like every community, they are all offering incentives, whether it be land or other TIF incentives, to help buy projects down.”
WLUC

Spalding man arraigned on multiple counts of CSC

MEYER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Dustin Randal Garvin-Thorbahn, 20, was arraigned on July 11 in Menominee County on four counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct (CSC). Michigan State Police in Iron Mountain investigated a report of an incident that happened on Dec. 1, 2021 in Menominee County. An arrest warrant was issued for two Counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct – First Degree (During Felony) and 2 Counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct – Third Degree (Person 13-15). On July 9, Garvin-Thorbahn was arrested.
SPALDING, MI
TMJ4 News

Parents charged after their toddler ingested deadly fentanyl in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The parents of a Green Bay toddler who died after ingesting fentanyl have been charged with child neglect resulting in death. According to a criminal complaint, the father of the 18-month-old child told police that he, the toddler's mother and the boy laid down for a nap on May 3 and when he woke up he found the child wasn't breathing.
GREEN BAY, WI
UPMATTERS

WI man killed in motorcycle crash

MARINETTE COUNTY, Wisc. (WJMN) — Alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in a motorcycle crash that claimed the life of a Wisconsin man Saturday evening, according to Marinette County Sheriff Jerry Sauve. Daniel E. Ertman, 53, of Oconto, Wisc., was not wearing a helmet when he was...
MARINETTE COUNTY, WI
Eagle Herald

Eagle Herald

Menomonie, WI
88
Followers
225
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle Herald has been serving the Marinette and Menominee area since 1872. Published Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and 24/7 online at www.ehextra.com

 https://www.ehextra.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy