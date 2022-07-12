ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
20 Totally FREE Things to Do in Portland This Summer

Cover picture for the articleMusic, movies, plays, and more: you can catch ’em all for an unbeatable price at these in-city events. Most things cost money; it's one of life's little bummers. Want to have fun? See art? Catch a concert? Attend a lecture? Get ready to cough up. Luckily, though, Portland summers offer an...

9 things to do around Portland this weekend | July 15-17

PORTLAND, Ore. — "Festival" is the watchword this weekend because there are plenty to choose from throughout the greater Portland area. If you're in the mood for music, food, drinks and the arts under the Pacific Northwest sun, you will not be disappointed. The Cathedral Park Jazz Festival. When:...
PORTLAND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Portland's Best Ice Cream

Whether you’re a fan of pistachio, marionberry crisp, chocolate gooey brownie, or buckwheat honey toffee, these are our go-to scoop (and pop) shops. The old adage “we all scream for ice cream” couldn’t be truer in Portland, where there’s ice cream to satisfy almost any taste. Got an Italian nonna who likes to stick with the classics? Take her to Pinolo Gelato for pistachio and stracciatella. Like your ice cream James Beard chef style? Look no further than the über-rich frozen custards from Ripe Cooperative. Looking for Indian kulfi in both traditional and funky flavors? Head to Kulfi. Want to try a bona fide Portland institution, still innovating today? Wander to Salt & Straw. And if you’re plant-based, gluten-free, or lactose-intolerant, Kate’s Ice Cream is a safe haven, while many of these other shops offer friendly options, too. Read on to find your new favorite way to beat the summer heat.
PORTLAND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Beaverton’s Best Restaurants

From dim sum to dosas, these are our favorite spots in the west burbs. Beaverton is the home of many things. Nike World Headquarters, a growing arts scene, a handful of nature parks that are perfect for hiking, and most importantly—an array of amazing food. We’ve already pointed you in the direction of the best food carts, but this list is all about the brick-and-mortar eateries. From a no-frills Korean favorite to a low-key Chinese go-to, here’s a list of the best restaurants Beaverton has to offer.
BEAVERTON, OR
KOIN 6 News

10 cold treats in the Portland metro area to beat the heat

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With summer in full swing, you might be looking for a sweet treat in the area to cool you off during the day. KOIN 6 News put together a list of spots you can check out, so the summer heat doesn’t get you down. Whether it’s ice cream, shaved ice or frozen yogurt, there are plenty of brain freezes to go around.
PORTLAND, OR
hereisoregon.com

Festival-filled weekend features jazz, jousting, and jugglers: 10 things to do this week

Are you exhausted from the flood of summer festivals and fairs yet? No? Great, because we have another strong list of outdoor festivals and other amusements to keep you going this weekend. Portland’s cornerstone free jazz festival is set to kick off at Cathedral Park, and the town of Sherwood is welcoming guests back for the Robin Hood Festival. We’ve also got a Tony Award-winning play opening this week and pair of comedy shows to choose from.
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

Did you know Washington has a ‘haunted’ state park?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – For a true “Blair Witch Project” experience, Pacific Northwest residents might not need to travel far. A campsite in Washington’s Puget Sound area has a reputation for being haunted. Fort Worden Historical State Park, located in Port Townsend, was originally constructed between...
PORTLAND, OR
KTVZ

Cities with least home inventory in Portland, Oregon metro area

Cities with least inventory in Portland, Oregon metro area. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here. If you would like to share a story idea, please submit...
PORTLAND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Housing Inventory in Portland Is Rising: Which Quadrant Had the Biggest Spike?

What a difference a month makes. New numbers from the Real Estate Multiple Listing Service, or RMLS, show that there were more homes for sale in June in the Portland metro area than there have been at just about any point since June of 2020. The number of listings shot up from 2,782 in May to 4,109 in June, a rise that’s truly notable when you consider just how little inventory has been available in these parts for the past two years.
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

PDX gives airport visitors a reason to look up ... in 2024

Forget the carpet. The folks who run Portland International Airport want passengers to start looking up, not down. “People still love the carpet — and we love that they love that. We also hope that they will love our roof just as much,” said Kama Simonds, a Port of Portland spokesperson.
PORTLAND, OR
33andfree

The Best Spots on The Oregon Coast To Visit

When talking about visiting Oregon, the coast must be included. You will notice that when people talk of the Oregon coast, we say just that..."the coast." We don't say beach, because while there are definitely beautiful beaches throughout the entire coast, the weather usually doesn't make it a sun bathing destination. This is something we love. the diversity of the coast is pretty amazing. From searching for agates, playing on sand dunes, walking the sandy beaches, gazing at crazy rock formations and so much more, there is really something here for everyone.
OREGON STATE
bendmagazine.com

A Sisters Farmhouse for the Gillihan Family

Maijken and Jason Gillihan remember waking up one morning in the spring of 2020 at their home in Beaverton and making a decision: they didn’t want to wait any longer to make their dream of living in Central Oregon a reality. Native Oregonians who met in college when they were both summer greeters at an Abercrombie & Fitch, the two weren’t strangers to buying and selling homes and moving around. They’d moved five times the decade before, and when they called their real estate agent that spring, the broker joked that “it was about that time again.”
SISTERS, OR
Eater

McMinnville Restaurant Okta Wants to be the Willamette Valley’s Fine Dining Destination

About 15,000 years ago, a 2,000-foot-high ice dam cracked, releasing a monumental gush of water that swept across the Northwest. The Missoula floods, as they’re known, tore up the ground in its path, carrying and scattering mud and silt and boulders across Idaho, Washington, and Oregon in its pursuit of the Pacific. This happened again and again, as the glacier would reform and break, washing down the continent and carrying so much soil with it. Waters would pool in the Willamette Valley, creating the growing conditions that support the state’s lauded wine country.
MCMINNVILLE, OR
kptv.com

Missing, at-risk 4-year-old believed to be in SE Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking for help locating a missing 4-year-old believed to be at risk. Officials say Bianka Evenson, 4, disappeared July 8 with her mother, Monika Jones. ODHS says they are believed to be somewhere in southeast Portland and spend time around homeless camps at Laurelhurst Park and Sewallcrest Park.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Can Drive-In Theaters Strike Back?

At the early heights of the COVID-19 pandemic, drive-in movie theaters were thrust into a sudden spotlight. In spring 2020, 99W Drive-In owner Brian Francis spoke to The New York Times about his Newberg theater being one of the only places in Oregon where you could watch a movie on the big screen (at that moment, he was bombarded with customer calls to open early). And just last month, a patron at the Milton-Freewater Drive-In showed owner Mike Speiss a 2020 copy of Time that featured his Northeast Oregon theater.
PORTLAND, OR

