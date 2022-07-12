ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

Waxonomy opens first U.S. location in Frisco

By Grant Johnson
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
 3 days ago
Waxonomy opened its doors the first week of June. (Courtesy Waxonomy) Waxonomy, a waxing and brow salon is celebrating the opening of its Frisco location with a grand opening on...

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Mendocino Farms sets opening date for Plano location

Mendocino Farms plans to open in Plano's Legacy West development in August. (Courtesy Mendocino Farms) Mendocino Farms, a fast-casual restaurant known for its wide-ranging and seasonally inspired menu options, is scheduled to open in August at Legacy West in Plano. The eatery, which will be located at 7700 Windrose Ave., specializes in sandwiches and salads. The menu also features grain bowls such as the Smoky Chicken Elote Bowl, which features al pastor chicken, a corn and guajillo broth, zucchini, ancient grains, shredded cabbage and more, according to its website. The company, which has locations across California and Texas, has a countdown to the Plano restaurant's scheduled opening at 11 a.m. on Aug. 2 on its website. A phone number for this location is not yet available. www.mendocinofarms.com.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

ER of Texas now open in Frisco

Each ER of Texas location is equipped with CT, ultrasound and X-ray capabilities. The emergency room also has fully equipped pediatric suites. (Courtesy Gia Randazzo Productions) ER of Texas, a 24-hour emergency room, is now open at 1600 SH 121 in Frisco. The company provides around-the-clock services for a variety...
FRISCO, TX
Local Profile

First Look At Plano’s Upcoming Collin Creek Park

After Collin Creek Mall closed its doors in 2019, the city worked with Centurion American Development Group, the company leading the $1 billion redevelopment project, to set aside an area that was deemed underserved by the Parks and Recreation Master Plan. In a YouTube clip, Justin Sparks, a landscape architect...
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Board + Brie charcuterie shop is relocating down the street in Roanoke

The Roanoke shop creates charcuterie boards for events and individuals. (Courtesy Board Brie) Board + Brie is relocating to 400 S. Oak St., Ste. 140, Roanoke, on Sept. 1. Until that date, the shop will remain open at its current location at 400 N. Oak St. in Roanoke. The store creates charcuterie boards for events and individuals. It also offers in-person, online and private classes. 817-693-1908. https://boardbriedfw.com.
ROANOKE, TX
dmagazine.com

The 2022 Most Charming Houses in Dallas

Word to the wise: should you decide to take a driving tour of our 10 most charming houses in Dallas, you might want to designate a driver. This isn’t a matter of having one too many margaritas. Rather, it’s to offset the risks associated with excessive rubbernecking, as houses this downright delightful demand a double-take. So crank up that nav system (and the AC), buckle up, and be prepared to brake for beauty.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Frisco's Pardner’s Garden & Feed Store grows where it was planted

Husband and wife Coy and Diane Miller said they love the customers at Pardner’s Garden & Feed store and working together. (Karen Chaney/Community Impact Newspaper) With over four decades of experience in the garden and feed industry, Diane Miller said her husband, Coy Miller, has become a knowledgeable resource locals can rely on. She said quite often people bring in samples of weeds from their yards for Coy to diagnose.
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

J.Crew to open store on Preston Road in Plano

J.Crew is slated to open a second location in Plano. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Clothing store J.Crew is slated to open at 2400 Preston Road, Ste. 800, Plano. According to a listing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, $375,000 in renovation work at the nearly 6,900-square-foot store is slated to last from mid-September into October. J.Crew carries men’s and women’s clothing, swimwear, cashmere and more. An opening date has not yet be announced. 469-642-2785 (Legacy West store). www.jcrew.com.
PLANO, TX
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

This Is The Most Supernatural City In Texas

The Lone Star State has its fair share of dark history and creepy places for those seeking a spooky adventure. In addition, there have also been tons of UFO sightings. Data from GreatLakesStakes.com determined the most supernatural cities in the state. The study includes the total number of ghost and UFO sightings.
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

The Lost Cajun seafood and gumbo restaurant officially closes Keller location

The Lost Cajun served Louisiana favorites, such as jambalaya, crawfish etouffee and beignets. (Courtesy The Lost Cajun) The Keller location of The Lost Cajun has officially closed following a Facebook message on July 11. The restaurant was located at 721 Keller Parkway, Keller, and had been open for about three and a half years. The Lost Cajun was a seafood and gumbo restaurant that served Louisiana favorites, such as jambalaya, crawfish etouffee and beignets. The chain restaurant has more than 20 locations in eight states, including several in other parts of Texas. https://thelostcajun.com.
KELLER, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Istanbul Cuisine opening soon in Southlake

Istanbul Cuisine's gyro platter comes with slices of lamb, beef or chicken. (Courtesy Istanbul Cuisine) Turkish- and Mediterranean-style restaurant Istanbul Cuisine will open its second location in Southlake on July 17. The restaurant is located at 2140 E. Southlake Blvd. in the former location of Panera Bread. Owner Can Karatas...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Pool Poisoning? Why Now Is a Good Time to Check Your Pool

With the heat wave, a lot more families are spending time at the pool. But along with the fun comes the danger, not just with drowning but pool poisoning. Local pool operators say it has been so hot lately, that it's actually affecting the chemical balance of pool water. "The...
PLANO, TX
WFAA

Dallas becomes first Texas city to hold banks accountable for lending to low-income, minority neighborhoods following WFAA reports

DALLAS — The Dallas City Council accomplished lasting change when, based on WFAA’s reporting, it recently approved Ordinance 3221. It's better known as a responsible banking ordinance, which holds banks accountable for making loans in minority neighborhoods. It's something federal law already encourages banks to do, but in practice, as we’ve reported, many banks refuse to do.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas, TX
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/

