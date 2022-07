Extreme weather and natural disasters have become more and more intense as the years pass. This is mostly due to human-induced climate change. Additionally, the U.S. temperature has increased over the past 30 years, with eight of the top ten warmest years in the United States occurring since 1998, according to the EPA. This steady warming has caused heat waves, intense storms, droughts, flooding, wildfires, and more. Because of this increase in natural disasters, many Americans feel they may be eventually displaced by said natural disasters. For some, it feels like it’s just a matter of time.

