MANCHESTER, N.H. (TCD) -- A 24-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly ran over a group of women with his car and then crashed the vehicle into a home and fled. According to the Manchester Police Department, on July 10 at 3 a.m., an officer responded to a call about a fight at 495 Dubuque St. When the officer got out of his car and approached the group of 20 people, he reportedly saw a male get into a car and start driving in reverse towards some women.

MANCHESTER, NH ・ 22 HOURS AGO