ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

These Prime Day deals on microSD cards are a perfect fit for your Steam Deck

By Jorge Jimenez
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 2 days ago

Upgrade your Deck's storage with these speedy microSD cards on sale on Prime Day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XvqKQ_0gdGsLAl00
(Image credit: Future)

With all the Amazon Prime Day deals buzz, it's easy to lose sight of the smaller items that make your life easier as you search through the PC gaming deals. If you're one of the lucky few Steam Deck (opens in new tab) owners out there, you'll probably be looking for ways to get the most out of your fancy new handheld.

As you might have heard, the Steam Deck is an excellent system for emulation (opens in new tab). Though, even with the larger 512GB version of the Steam Deck, once you download a bunch of retro games and other backlog games from your Steam library, 512GB can fill up pretty fast.

Thankfully the Steam Deck supports microSD cards. This means you have a way of expanding the system's storage up to an extra 1TB of storage. Ideally, you want to store your Steam games on the Deck's internal storage (to take advantage of the SDD's speed) and use the microSD for things like ROMs for emulation and other media files.

The extra space lets you organize Steam Deck games and apps, so you don't have to worry about running out of space. It's a nice and easy upgrade that will keep you from popping open your Steam Deck and messing with the NVMe SSD.

Below are some of our favorite microSD cards ranging from 256GB to 1TB for the Steam Deck that are on sale for Prime Day.

SanDisk Ultra | MicroSD | 1TB | 120MB/s | $199.99 $109.99 at Amazon (save $90) (opens in new tab)

SanDisk Ultra MicroSD cards have always been the most affordable option, especially for higher-capacity cards. A 1TB microSD card inside your Steam Deck should give you more than enough storage for your Steam games.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Samsung Pro Plus + Adapter | MicroSD

256GB | 160MB/s |

$54.99 $27.99 at Amazon (save $27) (opens in new tab)

Samsung's storage cards always tend to be more on the pricier side but are on average a lot quicker than your average microSD card. It's unfortunate that we could find any cards larger than 256GB on sale. It does come with an adapter which makes transferring files a lot easier.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Kingston Canvas Go! Plus + Adapter | MicroSD| 512GB | 170MB/s | $119 $94 at Amazon (save $26) (opens in new tab)

Another speedy microSD card that is seldom on sale but is a good choice if you're looking for a reliable storage card.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Steam Deck review (opens in new tab): Our verdict

Steam Deck availability (opens in new tab): How to get one

Steam Deck battery life (opens in new tab): The real battery life

How loud is the Steam Deck? (opens in new tab) Say what?

The emulation dream machine (opens in new tab): The ultimate emulator

The best budget gaming PC (opens in new tab): Price point hero

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zv76C_0gdGsLAl00

Jorge is a hardware writer from the enchanted lands of New Jersey. When he's not filling the office with the smell of Pop-Tarts, he's reviewing all sorts of gaming hardware from laptops with the latest mobile GPUs to gaming chairs with built-in back massagers. He's been covering games and tech for nearly ten years and has written for Dualshockers, WCCFtech, and Tom's Guide.

Comments / 0

Related
The Verge

The best laptop deals you can get right now

If you want a great laptop, you’re going to have to fork over a ton of money, right? Not necessarily. There are dozens of good laptops on the market at various price points. While it can feel overwhelming to find the right one for your needs (some are better suited for, say, college students, whereas others are ideal for gamers), that’s why we’ve come up with this list of some of the best laptop deals available right now.
COMPUTERS
The Hollywood Reporter

The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals on Laptops and Two-In-One Tablets

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Though summer feels like it’s only just started, working life continues to go on. And on Amazon Prime Day (which returns July 12 and 13), tons of deals await on products that can make working life easier and more efficient. But you don’t have to wait until next week to enjoy discounts on tech and home office essentials, including laptops and computers.More from The Hollywood ReporterAmazon Brings 'Lord of the Rings,' 'Thursday Night Football' Into Prime Day PushJamie...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Avoid this Dell XPS PC deal on Prime Day — here’s what to buy instead

The Dell XPS Desktop (8950) is the best desktop PC you can buy right now, hands down. And it’s on sale for Prime Day, which is great for a PC that just launched earlier this year. The configuration Amazon is selling isn’t worth the price, though, and you can get a much better value by shopping on Dell’s website for the same PC.
COMPUTERS
PC Gamer

The best Amazon Prime Day deals vs worst Prime Day duds

Ah, the joy of deals. Hopefully, we've all experienced the exciting frisson of finding something we actually want in the sales. After all, there are plenty of Prime Day PC gaming deals (opens in new tab) out there right now. And if you haven't yet partaken of some retail therapy, don't worry, there's plenty of time left to secure a decent deal—whether you're looking at a new graphics card, a whole PC, or a new gaming monitor to show off what your machine is really capable of.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Internal Storage#Steam Games#Amazon Prime Day#Microsd#Gb#Deck#Sdd#Sandisk Ultra
The Verge

Prime Day 2022: the best headphone and earbud deals

Amazon Prime Day is an excellent opportunity to save big on those new headphones or earbuds you’ve been eyeing. Amazon is offering substantial savings and discounts on many well-reviewed sets from brands like Sony, Bose, Samsung, Beats, and more. Many of our favorite recommendations are on sale. You can...
ELECTRONICS
Android Police

Samsung’s fastest microSD cards are down to their lowest price ever this Prime Day

Most of us know Samsung as an Android smartphone maker or perhaps for its excellent OLED screens. But the company is also a dominant force in the flash memory space. That’s the reason its latest PRO Plus-branded microSD cards are among the fastest available today to cater to all your creative needs. These professional-grade memory cards from Samsung are currently on sale, starting at just $28 for the 256GB storage option. That's a substantial discount only for Prime Day.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Amazon
PC Gamer

14 PC gaming deals you should check out before Amazon Prime Day ends

When does Prime Day end? 11:59pm PDT Wednesday, July 13 (aka 2:59am EDT on July 14). Not long now... When Amazon Prime Day ends you don't want to be filled with regret, do you? That could obviously mean multiple things; for example, you don't want to be the poor sap who wakes up having spent $1,400 on a gaming PC that might have been worth that four years ago, but in the cold light of day is definitely a Prime Day dud (opens in new tab). There are definitely some "deals" to avoid.
COMPUTERS
Android Police

The best Prime Day tablet deal takes $180 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE

Samsung makes the lion's share of the best Android tablets you can get your hands on in the US, with options available at nearly every conceivable size and price point. Between the extremes of the compact Galaxy A8 at $160 and the enormous Tab S8 Ultra at $1,100, there sits the Tab S7 FE — the "Fan Edition" version of Samsung's previous-gen flagship tablets. It's historically a little overpriced for what it offers, but for Prime Day, you can grab one with 256 gigs of storage and eight gigs of RAM for $500 — a generous $180 discount.
TECHNOLOGY
IGN

Lenovo Black Friday in July: Save on Legion Gaming PCs and Laptops

Lenovo gaming PCs are among the most well liked of the pre-built gaming PC rigs, but they often cost more than comparable offerings from other OEM builders like Dell and HP. That's why it's important to jump on these Lenovo sales that happen a handful of times a year. One of these sales is Lenovo's Black Friday in July, which coincidentally takes place during Amazon Prime Day. Save hundreds of dollars off MSRP on Lenovo Legion gaming PCs and laptops equipped with RTX 30 series GPUs. There's also a 5% sitewide coupon code that sweetens the deal. The sale ends July 17.
COMPUTERS
PC Gamer

This below-MSRP Prime Day GPU deal is currently the best budget graphics card you can buy

Shout it from the rooftops: there are actual affordable graphics cards that are now below MSRP. What the hell is this? Two actual Prime Day graphics card deals (opens in new tab) that are... wait for it... below MSRP!? Well, Dr. Lisa Su really is smiling down on us today, as this pair of AMD GPUs—that you would legitimately want to stick in your PC—are on sale right now for less than Team Radeon wanted at launch late last year.
COMPUTERS
PC Gamer

Microsoft's new development cycle hints at a Windows 12 release in 2024

The new Windows roadmap shoots for a major release every three years, with smaller quarterly feature updates. Microsoft is yet again shaking up its Windows update cadence. The company had promised massive feature updates once a year (opens in new tab) just last year. It is now being suggested that Windows will get a major release every three years instead with smaller seasonal feature updates throughout the year (via Windows Central (opens in new tab)). That may mean Windows 12 is that next major release.
SOFTWARE
The Verge

Google’s Chrome OS Flex is now available for old PCs and Macs

Google is releasing Chrome OS Flex today, a new version of Chrome OS that’s designed for businesses and schools to install and run on old PCs and Macs. Google first started testing Chrome OS Flex earlier this year in an early access preview, and the company has now resolved 600 bugs to roll out Flex to businesses and schools today.
SOFTWARE
IGN

These Amazon Prime Day Deals Are Still Live: Apple AirPods Pro, Samsung 980 Pro SSD, LG C1 OLED 4K TV, and More

If you're in the market for a massively sized OLED TV, now is a rare time to get one at a price that won't bust your wallet. The 77" LG OLED 4K TV has been priced down to $2200 or less, depending on whether or not you're an Amazon Prime Cardholder (which is worth getting anyways, especially for Amazon Prime Day). If you want something smaller, there's also a 55" Sony OLED 4K TV for under $1000 or a 48" LG 4K TV for just over $800.
SHOPPING
Gamespot

PS5's Horizon Forbidden West 2 TB Hard Drive Is Down To $60 In Prime Day Deal

It's the second and final day of Amazon Prime Day 2022, and even more deals keep rolling out, including a nice discount on an external hard drive for the PlayStation 5. The Horizon Forbidden West-themed 2 TB game drive from Seagate is currently marked down to $60, a nice savings off its normal $100 list price. This is an officially licensed PlayStation product. Its 2 TB storage space might be just what you're looking for considering how large games and updates can be these days.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

The best Prime Day AMD Radeon GPU deals

Here are the sweet Prime Day graphics card deals on AMD GPUs you've been waiting all year for. If I told you months ago that there would be actual Prime Day AMD Radeon GPU deals, you'd call me crazy. Prime Day has surprised us with some pretty impressive graphics card deals (opens in new tab) over the last two days. We've so far have found an impressive amount of AMD Radeon RX 6000-series GPUs that are actually around MSRP.
COMPUTERS
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

9K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy