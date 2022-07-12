ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

US stocks slide as earnings reports for companies begin

By DAMIAN J. TROISE, ALEX VEIGA
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bdnVn_0gdGqjEV00
Financial Markets Wall Street FILE - Sunlight shines on the facade of the New York Stock Exchange, Friday, July 8, 2022, in New York. U.S. futures and most global benchmarks fell Tuesday, Jly 12, 2022, with new data dropping this week on inflation, as well as the start of the earnings season. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File) (John Minchillo)

Stocks shed early gains and ended broadly lower on Wall Street Tuesday as investors brace for a big week of news on inflation and company earnings reports.

The S&P 500 fell 0.9%, extending its losing streak to a third consecutive day. All of the benchmark index's 11 company sectors closed in the red.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 0.6%, while the Nasdaq lost 0.9%.

Technology, health care and energy stocks accounted for a big share of the S&P 500's losses. Bond yields mostly fell, as did energy futures.

Clothing company Gap fell 5% after announcing that CEO Sonia Syngal is stepping down from her role after two years on the job.

The market pullback follows a rare winning week for stocks and comes as investors focus on corporate earnings reports and what they say about how inflation and rising rates are affecting company profits.

“We’ll get more color in the next couple of weeks about how the economy is shaping up, through the lens of companies,” Terry Sandven, chief equity strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management.

The S&P 500 fell 35.63 points to 3,818.80. The Dow dropped 192.51 points to 30,981.33, and the Nasdaq slid 107.87 points to 11,264.73.

Smaller company stocks held up better than the broader market. The Russell 2000 slipped 3.83 points, or 0.2%, to 1,728.18.

Energy stocks were among the biggest decliners Tuesday as energy prices fell. The price of U.S. crude oil slumped 7.9%, settling at $95.84 per barrel. Hess fell 3.9%.

Technology stocks also lost ground, weighing heavily on the S&P 500. Pricey values for tech stocks tend to push the broader market higher or lower. Microsoft fell 4.1%.

Several travel-related companies bucked the market decline. United Airlines climbed 8.1%, American Airlines jumped 10% and cruise line operator Carnival rose 7.5%.

Investors remain worried about the possibility the economy will tip into a recession as the Federal Reserve jacks up interest rates to tackle the highest inflation in four decades. Higher interest rates can squelch inflation, but also can choke economic growth and weigh on all kinds of investments.

Against this backdrop, big companies are set to report their latest quarterly results over the next few weeks. Expectations for second-quarter results appear subdued. Analysts are forecasting 5.1% growth for companies across the S&P 500, which would be the weakest since the end of 2020, according to FactSet.

Soft drink and snack maker PepsiCo slipped 0.6% Tuesday after releasing a profit report that easily beat analysts’ estimates.

Delta Air Lines will report its latest results on Wednesday and provide more insight into the travel industry's recovery from the pandemic. Major banks including JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup are on tap later this week.

The key concerns on Wall Street remain inflation and whether aggressive rate hikes from the Federal Reserve will push the economy into a recession. Investors have had to deal with a turbulent market over the last several months because of those concerns. Major indexes have often swung wildly between gains and losses on any given day and remain in a broad slump.

“The multitude of crosscurrents in the market place suggest that caution is warranted,” Sandven said. Inflation jumped as the economy recovered from the pandemic and demand for goods outpaced supplies. But, inflation heated up in February after Russia invaded Ukraine and sparked a jump in energy prices. Supply chain problems have worsened as China locks down cities in an effort to contain new COVID-19 cases.

The Fed is raising rates in an effort to slow economic growth to help temper the impact from rising inflation. But, the economy is already slowing down as consumers ease up on spending and Wall Street is worried that interest rate hikes could go too far and bring on a recession.

In the bond market, a warning signal continued to flash about a possible recession. The yield on the 10-year Treasury slid to 2.96% from 2.98% late Monday. It remains below the two-year Treasury yield, which fell to 3.04%. Such a thing doesn’t occur often, and some investors see it as a sign that a recession may hit in the next year or two.

Wall Street is keeping a close watch on any indicator that could signal inflation is easing. The Labor Department on Wednesday will release its June report on consumer prices, following with a Thursday release of its June report on prices directly impacting businesses.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

2 Bank Stocks to Buy Before the Market Recovers

Recession fears are high, which has investors leery of bank stocks. Canadian banks, like Toronto-Dominion and Bank of Montreal, have proven resilient to recessions. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

2 Technology Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's leading position in the foundry market should pave the way for impressive long-term growth. Palo Alto Networks is a best-of-breed cybersecurity play. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get...
STOCKS
Cheddar News

U.S. Stocks Close Wednesday at Session Lows

U.S. stocks closed Wednesday's session mixed, with the S&P 500 closing lower for a fourth straight session, as consumers react to economic data showing that consumer confidence fell in June amid rising concerns about the nation entering a recession. Nancy Tengler, Chief Investment Officer of Laffer Tangler Investments, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss. 'Indicators show we're not in a recession,' she says.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earnings Reports#Stock#Technology Stocks#Energy Stocks#Dow
Benzinga

Hot Inflation And Earnings Misses Weigh On Equity Futures

(Thursday Market Open) The equity markets may take another hit today as JPMorgan Chase JPM and Morgan Stanley MS kicked off a new earnings season with a couple of misses as equity index futures pushed lower. Potential Market Movers. JPM and MS missed on revenue and earnings estimates but JPM...
STOCKS
UPI News

Dow falls 142 points as bank stocks report disappointing earnings

July 14 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 142 points Thursday, extending a down week as investors took in disappointing earnings data from major banks. The blue-chip Dow closed the day down 0.46%, after having fallen by as much as 628 points in session lows, while the S&P 500 dropped 0.3% and the Nasdaq Composite eked out a 0.032% gain after each sliding more than 2% earlier in the session.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
United Airlines
Country
China
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
FOXBusiness

STOCK MARKET NEWS TODAY: Nasdaq inches higher as Dow, S&P dip, JPMorgan’s Dimon talks economy

Nasdaq inches higher as Dow, S&P dip plagued by financials. U.S. stocks ended mixed after the Nasdaq Composite managed to erase the bulk of losses to close higher, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 ended down. Financials were a drag after JPMorgan’s disappointing quarter, shares fell 3.5%. In commodities, oil lost 0.5% to close at $95.78 per barrel.
STOCKS
International Business Times

U.S. Retail Sales Beat Expectations; Manufacturing Production Slumps

U.S. retail sales rebounded strongly in June as Americans spent more on gasoline and other goods amid soaring inflation, which could allay fears of an imminent recession but not change the view that economic growth in the second quarter was tepid. The economic picture is, however, becoming increasingly muddled. Manufacturing...
RETAIL
Benzinga

U.S. Stock Futures Down Ahead Of PepsiCo Earnings

U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade on Monday after the Nasdaq tumbled more than 2% in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from PepsiCo, Inc. PEP and AngioDynamics, Inc. ANGO. The NFIB small business optimism index for June is scheduled for release at 6:00 a.m....
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

Stock futures gain ahead of bank earnings, retail sales

U.S. equity futures were trading higher ahead of the release of more earnings from financial companies. The major futures indexes suggest a gain of 0.3% when the opening bell rings. The release of earnings from the big banks continues Friday morning. Citigroup is expected to report an increase in revenue,...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Market Volatility Subsides With Support From Technology Stocks

The Chicago Board Options Exchange's CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) fell around 1.6% to 26.40 on Thursday. What Happened: US stocks had recorded sharp losses in early trading on Thursday, following the release of producer price index, which showed producer prices for final demand increasing 1.1% month-over-month in June, above analysts’ expectations of 0.8%. However, Wall Street pared losses later in the session, with the Nasdaq 100 index settling higher by 0.34% on Thursday. The Dow Jones and S&P 500 lost 0.46% and 0.30%, respectively.
STOCKS
Benzinga

U.S. Stocks Turn Higher; PepsiCo Posts Upbeat Q2 Results

U.S. stocks turned higher midway through trading after recording losses in the previous session. The Dow traded up 0.38% to 31,292.90 while the NASDAQ rose 0.17% to 11,391.47. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.17% to 3,860.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Financials shares rose by 1.1% on Tuesday. Meanwhile, top gainers...
STOCKS
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, Conagra Brands and more

JPMorgan Chase – Shares of JPMorgan Chase sunk 3.49% and hit a 52-week low after the bank reported quarterly earnings that missed analyst expectations, as the bank built reserves for bad loans. CEO Jamie Dimon said that high inflation, waning consumer confidence and geopolitical tension are likely to hurt the global economy going forward. The bank also announced it would temporarily suspend share buybacks.
STOCKS
Benzinga

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Theravance Biopharma TBPH stock rose 15.2% to $9.94 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $756.5 million. Addex Therapeutics ADXN shares moved upwards by 13.36% to $1.11. The company's market cap stands at $7.0 million. Novo Integrated Sciences NVOS stock moved upwards by 12.76% to $2.12. The...
STOCKS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
107K+
Followers
113K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy