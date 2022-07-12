ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to Watch and Stream In Her Name Free Online

By Epicsteam Team
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBest sites to watch In Her Name - Last updated on Jul 13, 2022. Best sites...

Where to Watch and Stream Frequently Asked Questions About Time Travel Free Online

Best sites to watch Frequently Asked Questions About Time Travel - Last updated on Jul 12, 2022. Best sites to rent: Google Play Movies ,Amazon Video. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Frequently Asked Questions About Time Travel online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Frequently Asked Questions About Time Travel on this page.
Black Panther Star Confirms He Won't be Reprising MCU Role in Wakanda Forever

Frustrating news, Marvel Cinematic Universe junkies. Marvel Studios' highly anticipated Black Panther sequel just lost a key actor in Daniel Kaluuya who plays W'Kabi in the franchise. Turns out, the two-time Academy Award winner will not be reprising his role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever despite being previously listed as part of the project.
YouTube TV is now the largest live streaming service in the US despite licensing woes

Netflix, Disney+, and other streaming services exploded in popularity over the last couple of years, all thanks to the pandemic. And while their growth is now slowing down, on-demand services are the future of content consumption. However, some people still prefer to watch live TV instead of streaming everything on demand. This is where YouTube TV comes in, which allows you to stream live TV channels over the internet. The cord-cutting service launched in 2017 to take on traditional cable TV services in the US. Five years—and a pandemic—later, it has surpassed an active subscriber base of over 5 million users.
House of the Dragon Showrunners Reveal Most Important Character in Game of Thrones Prequel

We are only a few weeks away from the premiere of House of the Dragon and there is little doubt that people have high expectations when it comes to the Game of Thrones prequel series. Not surprisingly, it looks like the new show will once again put the focus on a Targaryen queen just like Daenerys Targaryen. Showrunners Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik confirmed that Rhaenyra Targaryen will be the most important character in the upcoming HBO drama.
Marvel's I Am Groot Episode Receives Early Theatrical Release

The upcoming MCU animated short series I Am Groot is set to make its debut next month on Disney+ which will feature the mini-adventures of the beloved Guardians of the Galaxy character. While the series is not expected to have any ramifications in the MCU since it has its own continuity, there are still some excitement surrounding it and now it looks like you can get a chance to watch one of the episodes early.
Universal Announces Digital Release Date For Jurassic World: Dominion

Since June 10, Jurassic World: Dominion (2022) has been setting the global box office ablaze like an angry horde of genetically-engineered locusts. But now, it's set to enter the digital world, as Universal has confirmed its release date. Jurassic World: Dominion is the latest (and supposedly last) film in the...
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Leaked Concept Art Reveals First Look at Doctor Doom

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is one of the many highly-anticipated Marvel films of the year. According to recent reports, the upcoming sequel will be the debut of two major Marvel Comics characters: Riri Williams aka Ironheart, and Namor The Sub-Mariner. But if that's not compelling enough, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is also rumored to introduce Fantastic Four's arch-nemesis, Victor Von Doom, widely known as Doctor Doom.
Ms. Marvel Creator Addresses Finale's Post-Credits Scene Surprise: "There's No Magic There"

WARNING: This article contains spoilers about the post-credits scene of the final episode of Ms. Marvel. The post-credits scene of Ms. Marvel featured the surprise appearance of Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers, who suddenly showed up after seemingly switching places with Kamala Khan. Her shocking cameo delighted a lot of fans who have been wanting to see the hero pop up in the series considering that she is Kamala's idol and also link their upcoming team-up in The Marvels.
Ewan McGregor Understands Why Star Wars Prequels Didn’t Click with Critics

Long before Disney's sequel trilogy created a massive division in the Star Wars fandom, the prequels were already getting a ton of hate from avid fans of the franchise and when it was first established over two decades ago, a lot of people weren't ready to accept George Lucas' new direction for the franchise.
How to link Amazon Prime to Twitch

Upgrade to Twitch Prime by linking the two accounts. Twitch is one of the best live streaming platforms for gaming and has expanded into music, sports, and other entertainment. You can support your favorite streamers or become a streamer yourself. If you have a Prime account, you can get even more out of the Amazon-owned streaming platform with a free subscription to Twitch Prime when you link the two accounts. Here’s how to link and unlink your Amazon Prime and Twitch accounts.
Netflix Teaming With Microsoft On New Ad-Supported Streaming Tier

Netflix revealed today that’s it’s teaming up with Microsoft to launch its new advertising-supported subscription plan. “In April we announced that we will introduce a new lower priced ad-supported subscription plan for consumers, in addition to our existing ads-free basic, standard, and premium plans. Today we are pleased to announce that we have selected Microsoft as our global advertising technology and sales partner,” said COO and Chief Product Officer Greg Peters.
Joker 2 Plot Leak Debunks Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn Casting

Recently, director Todd Phillips confirmed that a sequel to the hit 2019 film Joker is officially in development with Joaquin Phoenix set to reprise the Oscar-winning role. Soon after, reports emerged that Lady Gaga has joined the cast to play Harley Quinn and the film is going to be a musical. Now, the alleged plot of the film has leaked online and it looks like the iconic pop star might not play the beloved DC villain after all.
Ryan Gosling's Ghost Rider Confession Has MCU Fans Divided

It goes without saying that the current Marvel Cinematic Universe roster is looking pretty stacked these days but the thing is, we've yet to see some high-profile characters make their way to the franchise. One of which is Johnny Blaze aka Ghost Rider who fans have been campaigning to see for years now. As it stands, it doesn't look like Marvel Studios is in any rush to bring the hell-blazing hero to the MCU but Ryan Gosling's latest confession seems to indicate that his arrival is on the horizon.
