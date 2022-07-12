Where to Watch and Stream In Her Name Free Online

Netflix, Disney+, and other streaming services exploded in popularity over the last couple of years, all thanks to the pandemic. And while their growth is now slowing down, on-demand services are the future of content consumption. However, some people still prefer to watch live TV instead of streaming everything on demand. This is where YouTube TV comes in, which allows you to stream live TV channels over the internet. The cord-cutting service launched in 2017 to take on traditional cable TV services in the US. Five years—and a pandemic—later, it has surpassed an active subscriber base of over 5 million users.

