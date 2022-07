The Covid-19 pandemic has left a long line of lasting damage in its path for SME owners. 20% of small businesses are failing in just their first year of production. 45% of startup owners have reported supply chain disruptions two years down the line. Just under a quarter of all small business ventures have just 1-2 months worth of cash reserve left. If you want to make it out of the market with a pretty profit in hand, could it be time to cut your losses?

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO