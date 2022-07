Joan Hardy Whittle passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 10, 2022 at the age of 89. Joan was born in Oakley Idaho on November 12, 1932 to Emily Althera Severe and Herbert Josiah Hardy. She is the second of five children. Joan lived in Oakley her whole life and it is here where she met the love of her life, Robert Dack Whittle. Robert and Joan dated for two years before he proposed to her on the night of her high school graduation. They married on December 15, 1950 in the Salt Lake temple. The young married couple settled in Oakley, ID, where they raised their five children.

OAKLEY, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO