LeBron critical on his show of US efforts to get Griner home

By Via AP news wire
 2 days ago
Russia Griner Trial (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

LeBron James is publicly sharing his disappointment about the handling of Brittney Griner's case, criticizing the United States' efforts to bring the WNBA All-Star home in a trailer for an upcoming episode of his television show: “The Shop: Uninterrupted.”

Griner is on trial in Russia for drug possession. She pleaded guilty last week and will appear again in court on Thursday.

“Now, how can she feel like America has her back?” James said in the trailer. “I would be feeling like, ‘Do I even wanna go back to America?’”

It's unclear when the show was filmed, although in the trailer it is mentioned that Griner had been in Russia for more than 110 days, which would have been nearly five weeks ago as she was detained on Feb. 17.

During the weeks since day 110, in addition to the trial beginning and the guilty plea, Griner’s wife Cherelle has had a phone conversation with President Joe Biden. Biden also received a letter from Brittney Griner on July 4 and sent a letter back to her which she was given in court last week.

There is also no mention of other detained Americans in the trailer.

Klutch Sports Group, the agency that represents James, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Washington hasn’t disclosed its strategy in the case and the U.S. may have little leverage with Moscow because of strong animosity over its actions in Ukraine. The State Department’s designation of Griner being wrongfully detained moves her case under the supervision of its special presidential envoy for hostage affairs, effectively the government’s chief hostage negotiator.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said Washington will continue to work for the release of Griner, as well as other Americans held by Moscow, including former Marine Paul Whelan.

“We will not relent until Brittney, Paul Whelan, and all other wrongfully detained Americans are reunited with their loved ones,” he tweeted last week,

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Monday that former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson had been in contact with the National Security Council, but wouldn’t comment on “his travel or what he intends to do” amid reports that Richardson plans to travel to Russia and work on Griner's release.

James' show will air on Friday.

The Independent

Ray Epps reveals how his life has been ruined after conspiracists claimed he was FBI informant at Jan 6 riot

There was no return to normal for Ray Epps, a man who became the hingepoint of a right-wing conspiracy to pin the Capitol riot on the FBI. Before the Capitol riot ended, supporters of former President Donald Trump were manufacturing stories as a way to ease the pain of the cognitive dissonance they were experiencing. The first story claimed that the Capitol police invited the protesters inside. The second was that Antifa was actually behind the riot, despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

New rocket systems wreaking havoc on Russia’s army could be game changer for Ukraine

Ukraine hopes highly-precise missile systems supplied by the US – that have killed hundreds of Vladimir Putin’s troops over recent weeks – can help it defeat Russia and regain control of captured parts of the country.In late June, the US sent eight high mobility artillery rocket systems (Himars) to Ukraine on the condition that it would not use them against targets on Russian soil. Four more units are expected by the end of July.The Himars – more powerful than the M777 Howitzers that Washington sent Ukraine in April – can fire six 227mm GPS-guided missiles at a time...
MILITARY
The Independent

Biden news - live: Saudi trip sends ‘wrong message’ says Rep Omar as Air Force One makes historic flight

President Joe Biden attempted to repair ties with Palestinians before heading to Saudi Arabia as he reaffirmed US support for “two states for two peoples”. However, he acknowledged that the “ground is not ripe” to restart Israel-Palestinian talks.He also announced just over $300m in aid to the Palestinians and commitments from Israel to roll out 4G in the West Bank and improve freedom of movement.After meeting Palestinian authority president Mahmoud Abbas in Bethlehem, Mr Biden is expected fly to Saudi Arabia for a highly-anticipated meeting with the Saudi king and crown prince. The visit will be closely watched amid...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Washington Examiner

Russia imprisoned Brittney Griner and LeBron James thinks America is the villain

NBA star LeBron James has never found an issue on which he wasn’t willing to share his misinformed, anti-American opinions. That includes Brittney Griner’s detention in Russia, which he is, of course, using to promote himself and his entertainment content — even if it provides a propaganda victory for war criminal and human-rights violator Vladimir Putin, Russia's president.
NBA
The Independent

Lindsey Graham insists he wasn’t trying to interfere with election result when he called Georgia officials after Trump defeat

Senator Lindsey Graham did not try to interfere with the election results in Georgia after Donald Trump’s 2020 defeat to Joe Biden, his lawyers stated in a new federal court filing.The filing is part of the South Carolina Republican’s attempt to quash a subpoena ordering him to testify before a grand jury in Georgia probing the actions of Mr Trump and his allies.Mr Graham called state officials and asked them to reexamine some absentee ballots after Mr Biden narrowly won the state on his way to the White House.“Senator Graham has never inserted himself into the electoral process in...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Biden bizarrely cites poll that most Democrats don’t want him to run in 2024 as evidence he should

US president Joe Biden misrepresented a recent poll that showed most Democrats don’t want him to run for office again, arguing that the party does in fact support him in contesting the 2024 election.A recent poll conducted by The New York Times found that at least 64 per cent of Democrats want a new candidate for the next presidential election.When Mr Biden was asked if he had anything to say to those Democrats who want him to hang up his boots after a single term, he replied: “They want me to run.“Read the poll. Read the polls, Jack. You...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheWrap

‘The View’ Hosts Ridicule Herschel Walker’s Constant ‘Crazy Gibberish': ‘Don’t Know Where His Good Brain Cells Moved To’

The women of “The View” had no kind words for U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker on Tuesday, mocking his most recent outlandish claims, about pollution. This week, a video went viral of Walker at a campaign speech on Saturday. In it, he hypothesizes that China is responsible for the climate crisis and is contaminating the United States. “When China gets our good air, their bad air got to move,” Walker said, and claimed that that “bad air” then “moves over to our good air space.”
CANCER
NBC News

President Biden speaks with Brittney Griner’s wife

President Biden and Vice President Harris called WNBA star Brittney Griner’s wife, Cherelle today promising all possible assistance to bring Brittney home. The call comes on the heels of Griner sending the president a handwritten letter from jail in Russia. July 6, 2022.
POTUS
The Atlantic

The Liberals Threatening to Pick Up and Leave

In 2016, American liberals threatened—half seriously—that they would move somewhere more progressive if Donald Trump won the presidential election. That spring, Spotify released a tongue-in-cheek playlist called “Moving up to Canada” with the description, “Some of you might choose Canada this November … here’s the perfect soundtrack.” Now that the Supreme Court has issued the Dobbs decision overturning Roe, thus denying women the constitutional right to an abortion, the threat is back. It seems more serious and, at any rate, is much easier to carry out, because somewhere more progressive could be just across state lines, no expatriation required.
TEXAS STATE
