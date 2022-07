On Friday, July 15, 20 North Gallery will open a new exhibition of works on paper by two Toledo-area artists in “Chalk, Paper, Scissors: Works on Paper" by Paul Brand and Anastasia Wagner.” The exhibit comprises the pastel and charcoal landscapes of Paul Brand and mixed media portrait collages of Anastasia Wagner, defining relationships between the viewer and the natural world. To fill us in on all the details we were joined Eric Hillenbrand, owner of 20 North Gallery.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO