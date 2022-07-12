ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barstow, CA

Barstow, CA: Barstow Police Department arrested 14 people last Thursday afternoon for illegal cultivation of marijuana inside an industrial building off the 2900 block of Lenwood Road.

By ZachNews
zachnews.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSource: Barstow Police Department (Information) Picture: Barstow Police Department (Courtesy) Barstow, California: The Barstow Police Department arrested 14 people om Thursday, July 7th, 2022 for illegal cultivation of marijuana inside an industrial building off the 2900 block of Lenwood Road. According to the Barstow Police Department, a City of...

Comments / 1

