Barstow, CA: Barstow Police Department arrested 14 people last Thursday afternoon for illegal cultivation of marijuana inside an industrial building off the 2900 block of Lenwood Road.
Source: Barstow Police Department (Information) Picture: Barstow Police Department (Courtesy) Barstow, California: The Barstow Police Department arrested 14 people om Thursday, July 7th, 2022 for illegal cultivation of marijuana inside an industrial building off the 2900 block of Lenwood Road. According to the Barstow Police Department, a City of...zachnews.net
Comments / 1