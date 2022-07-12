Barstow, CA: Barstow Police Department arrested 14 people last Thursday afternoon for illegal cultivation of marijuana inside an industrial building off the 2900 block of Lenwood Road.

A suspect who allegedly caused the death of a motorist in a hit-and-run collision earlier this year has been arrested, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. The incident occurred on March 8 at about 10:05 p.m., when a Dodge Challenger was heading northbound on Pepper Avenue in San Bernardino at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour. The Challenger went through the red light at Mill Street and rear-ended the victim’s vehicle, killing him instantly.

SAN BERNARDINO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO