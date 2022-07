You have to stand for something or you will fall for anything. Lyrics to a song by a country music singer, Aaron Tippin. After the Fourth of July mass shooting in Illinois, I pulled up the Q&A of the candidates for Dougco sheriff to determine their “actual” views on Colorado’s red flag law to determine if this law would have prevented any one of the recent mass shootings. They all put private property, aka guns, God and the constitution ahead of the safety of the citizens of our county.

HIGHLANDS RANCH, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO