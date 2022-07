The NBA All-Star Game is one of the most exciting moments of a season because we get to see the best players in the world compete against each other in front of a sold-out crowd. After all, All-Stars are the cream of the crop in terms of the talent in the NBA. That is why the All-Star Weekend is arguably the highlight of the regular season. But looking back on all the iconic All-Star Games in NBA history, one sticks to mind, and that is the iconic 1988 NBA All-Star Game.

