Here's How Much Money You Need To Make To Be 'Happy' In South Carolina

By Sarah Tate
103.5 WEZL
103.5 WEZL
 2 days ago
Photo : Getty Images
Photo : Getty Images

With the cost of goods and services skyrocketing across the country and many workers struggling to stay afloat as their income fails to match inflation, some states have a higher cost of living than others that many residents can't afford to match.

A recent study by Purdue published in the Nature Human Behaviour journal highlights how income affects emotional satisfaction. According to the study's authors, "Globally, we find that satiation occurs at $95,000 for life evaluation and $60,000 to $75,000 for emotional well-being."

To determine how much money would be needed in each state for someone to be "happy," GOBankingRates evaluated every state's cost of living compared to the national benchmark of $105,000. While the numbers may reach into the low six-figure range for some states, the site acknowledges that "happiness" can vary from person to person.

So how much money do you need to make in South Carolina to be happy?

$98,280

According to the report, in order to have a comfortable life free of the worries of money-related stress, you need to have just under a six-figure income. The Palmetto State's average falls just short of the national benchmark of $105,000.

Here's what GOBanking Rates had to say:

"North and South Carolina have virtually identical costs of living, so there's no difference in what it takes to be happy between them. However, South Carolinians are victims of far more property crime as 1 of just 3 states with 28 or more such incidents per 1,000 residents."

Check out the full report here to see how much money you need to make to be "happy" in each state.

South Carolina State
