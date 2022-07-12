ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former California congresswoman Katie Hill files for bankruptcy protection

By Associated Press
 2 days ago
Rep. Katie Hill (D-CA) speaks during a news conference on April 9, 2019. (Zach Gibson/Getty Images)

Former California congresswoman Katie Hill, who was ordered to pay attorneys’ fees to a British tabloid and two conservative journalists she sued after the publication of intimate photos without her consent, has filed for bankruptcy protection.

If successful, the move could allow Hill to avoid paying about $220,000 in fees to the defendants, the Los Angeles Times reported Tuesday.

The Democrat who briefly represented a district north of Los Angeles had accused multiple parties in a revenge-porn lawsuit of violating the law by publishing or distributing the compromising photos. The lawsuit was thrown out and a judge later rendered the financial judgments.

Hill did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

She resigned in 2019 after the publication of the photos and amid a House ethics probe into allegations of an inappropriate sexual relationship with one of her congressional staffers, which she denied.

Hill, 34, gained national attention in 2018 when she was elected to Congress in a district long under Republican control. She was celebrated as the face of millennial change and was close to Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a fellow California Democrat.

nonyabuisness
2d ago

wow the list of bad apples is getting longer and longer. when are we going to have someone in California with no criminal involvement. I guess as long as we vote the big D we won't.

Hugh Jardon
2d ago

Breaking …I’ve just received Jill Biden’s personal menu for tomorrow.Breakfast … taco biscuits with taco gravy. (pudding for Joe)Lunch … Taco Bell (pudding for Joe)Dinner … taco burger with taco sauce on a toasted taco bun. (Pudding for Joe)

Magdalene Brittan
2d ago

What she did was wrong but at least she resigned unlike Florida Gaetz who had a relationship with a 17 year old. He should be in jail by now.

