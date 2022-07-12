ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Here's How Much Money You Need To Make To Be 'Happy' In South Carolina

By Sarah Tate
97.5 WCOS
97.5 WCOS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sz46e_0gdGjzn000
Photo : Getty Images

With the cost of goods and services skyrocketing across the country and many workers struggling to stay afloat as their income fails to match inflation, some states have a higher cost of living than others that many residents can't afford to match.

A recent study by Purdue published in the Nature Human Behaviour journal highlights how income affects emotional satisfaction. According to the study's authors, "Globally, we find that satiation occurs at $95,000 for life evaluation and $60,000 to $75,000 for emotional well-being."

To determine how much money would be needed in each state for someone to be "happy," GOBankingRates evaluated every state's cost of living compared to the national benchmark of $105,000. While the numbers may reach into the low six-figure range for some states, the site acknowledges that "happiness" can vary from person to person.

So how much money do you need to make in South Carolina to be happy?

$98,280

According to the report, in order to have a comfortable life free of the worries of money-related stress, you need to have just under a six-figure income. The Palmetto State's average falls just short of the national benchmark of $105,000.

Here's what GOBanking Rates had to say:

"North and South Carolina have virtually identical costs of living, so there's no difference in what it takes to be happy between them. However, South Carolinians are victims of far more property crime as 1 of just 3 states with 28 or more such incidents per 1,000 residents."

Check out the full report here to see how much money you need to make to be "happy" in each state.

Comments / 4

Related
abccolumbia.com

South Carolina jobs update

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Jobless claims in South Carolina are up. State employment officials say more than 2,200 South Carolinians are claiming first-time unemployment. That’s an increase of more than 600 claims from the week before. Richland County reporting the second highest total of claims this week, according to official...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WRAL

NC's 65 and older population, on fixed-income struggling with inflation

NC's 65 and older population, on fixed-income struggling with inflation. Many of North Carolina's adult population 65 and older are struggling with pressures of rising inflation while also trying to pay for health care and housing. Photographer: Richard Adkins. Producer: Pritchard Strong. Reporter: Keely Arthur.
BUSINESS
wach.com

'Earn more than $80K dollars': SC sees first ever apprenticeship job fair

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) – Employers and recruitment agencies are fighting back against what many say is the great resignation seen during the pandemic with the first-ever apprenticeship job fair in South Carolina Thursday. “I’m always looking for a different type of career than what I’m in right now. And...
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
97.5 WCOS

This Is The Best Hospital In South Carolina

If you get sick or injured and need treatment, you want to get the best care possible. When you think of the best hospital in a state, you may think it's in a big city; however, sometimes, a state's best hospital could be located in smaller communities. Stacker analyzed data...
HEALTH SERVICES
Agriculture Online

‘Land rich, cash poor’ – how Black Americans lost some of the most desirable land in the U.S.

“This land means so much to me, because I was there when my father saved his pennies and nickels and dimes to buy this land,” said Ercelle Chillis of South Carolina in an interview with the Charleston Regional Business Journal. “I was there when he struggled, pushed that cart in the street. I was there and I watched him; I know how hard he worked for it.”
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Carolinians#Property Crime#North And South#Purdue#The Palmetto State
WMBF

Jellyfish: What to do if you’re stung

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - If you’re planning to frolic in the ocean, you should be prepared for the possibility that you could brush up against a jellyfish and get stung.The good news? Although painful, it’s unlikely you’ll suffer any lasting harm. ”We have multiple types of...
ANIMALS
97.5 WCOS

This Is The Most Historic Landmark In South Carolina

America as a country has a rich history, but every state has its own history that has shaped each into what they are today. Reader's Digest searched the country to find the most historic landmark in each state, from the birthplace of one of the most notable Americans and sites of historic battles to the subjects of landmark Supreme Court rulings that progressed the country. Because South Carolina has a history of strong cultural roots, there are plenty of landmarks around the state that are a must-see for any history buff.
POLITICS
AOL Corp

It is deadlier to walk in these 3 South Carolina spots than most places in the US, study shows

Walking in South Carolina and three metro areas in particular is deadlier than in most other places in the nation, a new study shows. The study, released on Tuesday by Smart Growth America, lists Charleston-North Charleston, Columbia and Greenville-Anderson among the 20 deadliest metro areas in the U.S. for pedestrians. It also cites South Carolina as the third deadliest among the states for pedestrians.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
Economy
wgac.com

Hidden Cavern Under Georgia Forest

If you’re claustrophobic, you might not want to watch this video! Twins Eddy and James Robinson are professional cavers who discover a hidden cavern under a Georgia forest. And they take us along for the discovery!. Thanks to a friend of the twins, they found out about the cave...
SAVANNAH, GA
saobserver.com

THE ‘EASILY’ FOOLED

The slave owners of South Carolina had a real problem with the election of Abraham Lincoln. On December 20, 1860, South Carolina was the first state to secede from the Union and they did it in such a way as to reveal their true reasons for secession and eventually the Civil War. Just before the official act to secede, South Carolina slave owners banded together to start the “1860 Association” which printed tens of thousands of brochures with the title being “The Doom of Slavery.” Rare copies and reprints of this horrid material still exist and point to the belief that the slave owners were deathly afraid that Lincoln was going to abolish slavery in the South. This would have ended their exploitative capitalist system and placed Black people in a position to enjoy freedom so long promised. In an eerie replication of history, the insurrectionists of the modern-day riot at the Capitol on January 6th were attempting this just like in 1860. This seems to be where Trump got his criminal idea of overthrowing the government with his racist minions.
SOCIETY
WYFF4.com

SC corrections officers experience 'historic' pay increase

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Corrections officers in South Carolina are now making more than they ever have after a 'historic' pay increase. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and lawmakers signed off on about $30 million for pay increases. "Our state law enforcement agencies continue to lose valuable and experienced personnel...
POLITICS
kiss951.com

South Carolina Ranks One of the Top States with the Worst Drivers

We all know that feeling of yelling at someone for not being able to drive while you’re on the road. Those that ride too close to you, swerve in between lanes, or just fly down at ridiculous speeds. These are the drivers we all try to avoid because we don’t want to end up in an accident due to someone else’s issues. These are the worst drivers on the road that pose a threat to the rest of us.
TRAFFIC
nowhabersham.com

WIC participants in Georgia will finally get electronic benefits

The Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children helps low-income families buy healthy foods. A switch to electronic purchasing will make that even easier. Georgia is one of the last states to roll out the electronic WIC benefits program, or eWIC, which replaces paper vouchers with a debit card. In 2020, the USDA issued a nationwide rollout mandate for eWIC to public health departments that didn’t offer it yet.
GEORGIA STATE
97.5 WCOS

97.5 WCOS

Columbia, SC
4K+
Followers
229
Post
672K+
Views
ABOUT

South Carolina's #1 for Country

 https://975wcos.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy