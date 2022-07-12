ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

RI to renumber I-95 exits; here’s what your new number will be

By Sarah Doiron, Shiina LoSciuto
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Big changes are coming to Rhode Island’s most traveled highway.

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) plans on renumbering the exits along I-95 later this month.

The renumbering is part of a multi-year plan to update the exits on interstates and other limited-access highways to reflect keyed mile markers, which is a system used nationwide. The numbering method is now required by the Federal Highway Administration.

The state has already renumbered the exits along other state highways, including I-195 and I-295 . I-95 is the last highway that needs to be renumbered, according to RIDOT.

“It’s not a pleasant job for us,” RIDOT Director Peter Alviti said. “But it’s one that’s mandated and we are moving in accordance with the mandate.”

The state will begin renumbering the exits along I-95 from the Connecticut border in Hopkinton to the Massachusetts border in Pawtucket on July 31. Alviti said it should take about a month to complete.

RIDOT will be installing temporary signs indicating the old exit number. Alviti said those signs will be up for an extended period of time so drivers can get used to the change.

The renumbering project, which Alviti said is 100% federally funded, will cost $1.2 million.

What will your new exit number be?

I-95 North

Old Exit Number New Exit Number Location
1 1 Route 3/Hopkinton/Westerly
2 4 Hopkinton/Hope Valley
3 7 Route 138/South Kingstown/Hope Valley
4 9 Route 3 to Route 165/Acadia/Exeter
5A 13A Route 102 South/North Kingstown/Exeter
5B 13B Route 102 North/West Greenwich
6 18 Route 3/West Greenwich/Coventry
6A 19 Hopkins Hill Road
7 21 Coventry/West Warwick
8A 24A Route 2 to Route 4/East Greenwich/West Warwick
8B 24B Route 2 North/West Warwick
10 27 Route 117/Warwick/West Warwick
11 28A I-295 North
12 28B Route 113 East to Route 5/Warwick
13 29 Route 1/Rhode Island T.F. Green Airport
14A 31A Route 37 East/Warwick
14B 31B Route 37 West/Cranston
15 31C Jefferson Boulevard
16 33A Route 10 North/Route 2/Cranston
16 33B Route 1/Elmwood Avenue
18 35 Route 1A/Thurbers Avenue
19 36A I-195/Route 6 East/East Providence
20 36B Point Street
21 37A Broadway
22A 37B Memorial Boulevard
22B 37C Route 6 West/Route 10 South
22C 37D Providence Place
23 38 Route 146 North/Route 44/State Offices
24 39A Branch Avenue
25A 39B North Main Street
25B 39C Smithfield Avenue
26 40 Route 122/Lonsdale Avenue/Main Street
27 41A Downtown Pawtucket
28 41B School Street
29 42A Broadway
29 42B Cottage Street
30 43 East Street/Central Falls

I-95 South

Old Exit Number New Exit Number Location
30 43 Roosevelt Avenue/Central Falls
29 42 Downtown Pawtucket
27 41 Downtown Pawtucket
25 39B Smithfield Avenue/North Main Street
24 39A Branch Avenue
23 38 Route 146 North/Charles Street
22C 37D Providence Place
22B 37C Route 6 West/Route 10 South
22A 37B Downtown/Memorial Boulevard
21 37A Atwells Avenue
20 36A I-195/Route 6 East/East Providence
19 36B Eddy Street
18 35 Route 1A/Thurbers Avenue
17 34 Route 1/Elmwood Avenue
16B 33B Route 10 North/Route 2/Reservoir Avenue
16A 33A Route 10 South/Route 12/Park Avenue
15 31C Jefferson Boulevard
14B 31B Route 37 West/Cranston
14A 31A Route 37 East/Warwick
13 29 Route 1/Rhode Island T.F. Green Airport
12B 28B I-295 North/Route 113 West to Route 2
12A 28A Route 113 East to Route 5
10B 27B Route 117/Warwick/West Warwick
10A 27A Route 117 East/Warwick
9 24B Route 4 South/North Kingstown
8 24A Route 2/East Greenwich/West Warwick
7 21 Coventry/West Warwick
6A 19 Hopkins Hill Road
6 18 Route 3/West Greenwich/Coventry
5B 13B Route 102 North/West Greenwich
5A 13A Route 102 South/North Kingstown/Exeter
4 9 Route 3 to Route 165/Acadia/Exeter
3 7 Route 138/South Kingstown/Hope Valley
2 4 Hopkinton/Hope Valley
1 1 Route 3/Hopkinton/Westerly
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

ABC6.com

Gov. McKee signs legislation protecting water levels in Johnson’s Pond

COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee signed legislation this week giving the Department of Environmental Management the authority to control water levels of Rhode Island’s ponds and dams. Residents around Johnson’s Pond in Coventry have fought for years over their frustrations about the dam’s water levels....
COVENTRY, RI
GoLocalProv

Renting in RI vs. Other States — Where Do We Rank?

A new study released this week ranks 2022’s “Best and Worst Places to Rent in America.”. “To determine where renters can get the most bang for their buck, WalletHub compared more than 180 rental markets based on 22 key measures of rental attractiveness and quality of life,” wrote WalletHub.
HOUSE RENT
1420 WBSM

Acushnet Woman Killed in Rhode Island Crash

PAWTUCKET, RI — A 33-year-old Acushnet woman has been killed in a single-vehicle crash in Pawtucket on Wednesday evening. Rhode Island State Police said Kristen Ehly was pronounced dead at the scene on I-95 north at Lonsdale Avenue. Her car had gone off the road and hit a guardrail...
PAWTUCKET, RI
WPRI 12 News

Contractor who cheated IRS to spend weekends behind bars

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island drywall contractor who according to authorities played a key role in cheating the Internal Revenue Service out of more than $2.8 million by paying some workers in cash was sentenced Thursday to three years of probation, although he will serve some time behind bars, prosecutors said.
WOONSOCKET, RI
GoLocalProv

RIDEM Identifies Victim of Kayaking Incident in Newport

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (RIDEM) has identified Rui Resendes, 56, of East Providence, as the decedent in an incident that took place in Newport on July 13. The Newport Fire Department recovered a man’s body and an overturned kayak in the waters off Price Neck at around...
NEWPORT, RI
WPRI 12 News

Community Focus: RI Attorney General Peter Neronha

Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha joined 12 News at 4 Tuesday to discuss the federal funding police departments received for crisis intervention training, the investigation into two officers' violent take down of a suspect and the probe into a Providence City Council candidate's finances.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Traffic
News Break
Politics
nrinow.news

The weekend: 30 things to do in northern RI

Northern, RI – It’s time for The Weekend, northern Rhode Island, our weekly roundup of events and festivities, from live music, auditions and arts classes, to family-friendly fairs and festivals, all in our small towns. This week, summer series events continue, with a few farmer’s markets and free...
POLITICS
whdh.com

Yelp names the best ice cream shop in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WHDH) - Ahead of National Ice Cream Day on July 17, Yelp has compiled a list of the best ice cream in every state, and one Bay State store scooped the competition. The top shop in Massachusetts was in the Cape: Polar Cave Ice Cream Parlour in Mashpee. According to the store’s website, the shop was established in 1995, and is operated by father Mark Lawrence and his daughter Kelsey.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

Storm damages leave thousands without power across western Mass.

Town Administrator Jennifer Wolowicz told Western Mass News that in light of recent shootings across the country, the community is taking this subject very seriously. Leaders, protestors speak out against proposed Eversource pipeline. Updated: 10 hours ago. Local leaders in the Springfield area are speaking out against a proposed Eversource...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WMUR.com

Severe storms leave impact across New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Strong winds from severe storms left an impact across the state on Tuesday. More than 10,000 people were without power around 7 p.m. Tuesday because of the storms. Nearly 2,700 outages were New Hampshire Electric Co-Op customers. There were 6,082 Eversource customers left without power. Unitil was under 400 outages and Liberty had some scattered outages too.
MANCHESTER, NH
southkingstownri.com

Full Outdoor Water Ban - Effective Immediately

In response to recent dry conditions and heavy consumer demand, Veolia Rhode Island, and the Towns of South Kingstown and Narragansett have announced a ban on all outdoor water use. Click here for additional information.
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
MassLive.com

Police departments in Massachusetts warn of $10 T-shirt scam

Some Massachusetts residents are getting text messages about a $10 Seekonk Police Department K9 shirt. But while the police department was previously selling these T-shirts, they’re now part of a scam. “We have been notified of a scam going around offering more Seekonk PD K9 T-shirt’s,” the police department...
SEEKONK, MA
