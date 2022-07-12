RI to renumber I-95 exits; here’s what your new number will be

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Big changes are coming to Rhode Island’s most traveled highway.

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) plans on renumbering the exits along I-95 later this month.

The renumbering is part of a multi-year plan to update the exits on interstates and other limited-access highways to reflect keyed mile markers, which is a system used nationwide. The numbering method is now required by the Federal Highway Administration.

The state has already renumbered the exits along other state highways, including I-195 and I-295 . I-95 is the last highway that needs to be renumbered, according to RIDOT.

“It’s not a pleasant job for us,” RIDOT Director Peter Alviti said. “But it’s one that’s mandated and we are moving in accordance with the mandate.”

The state will begin renumbering the exits along I-95 from the Connecticut border in Hopkinton to the Massachusetts border in Pawtucket on July 31. Alviti said it should take about a month to complete.

RIDOT will be installing temporary signs indicating the old exit number. Alviti said those signs will be up for an extended period of time so drivers can get used to the change.

The renumbering project, which Alviti said is 100% federally funded, will cost $1.2 million.

What will your new exit number be?

I-95 North

Old Exit Number New Exit Number Location 1 1 Route 3/Hopkinton/Westerly 2 4 Hopkinton/Hope Valley 3 7 Route 138/South Kingstown/Hope Valley 4 9 Route 3 to Route 165/Acadia/Exeter 5A 13A Route 102 South/North Kingstown/Exeter 5B 13B Route 102 North/West Greenwich 6 18 Route 3/West Greenwich/Coventry 6A 19 Hopkins Hill Road 7 21 Coventry/West Warwick 8A 24A Route 2 to Route 4/East Greenwich/West Warwick 8B 24B Route 2 North/West Warwick 10 27 Route 117/Warwick/West Warwick 11 28A I-295 North 12 28B Route 113 East to Route 5/Warwick 13 29 Route 1/Rhode Island T.F. Green Airport 14A 31A Route 37 East/Warwick 14B 31B Route 37 West/Cranston 15 31C Jefferson Boulevard 16 33A Route 10 North/Route 2/Cranston 16 33B Route 1/Elmwood Avenue 18 35 Route 1A/Thurbers Avenue 19 36A I-195/Route 6 East/East Providence 20 36B Point Street 21 37A Broadway 22A 37B Memorial Boulevard 22B 37C Route 6 West/Route 10 South 22C 37D Providence Place 23 38 Route 146 North/Route 44/State Offices 24 39A Branch Avenue 25A 39B North Main Street 25B 39C Smithfield Avenue 26 40 Route 122/Lonsdale Avenue/Main Street 27 41A Downtown Pawtucket 28 41B School Street 29 42A Broadway 29 42B Cottage Street 30 43 East Street/Central Falls

I-95 South

Old Exit Number New Exit Number Location 30 43 Roosevelt Avenue/Central Falls 29 42 Downtown Pawtucket 27 41 Downtown Pawtucket 25 39B Smithfield Avenue/North Main Street 24 39A Branch Avenue 23 38 Route 146 North/Charles Street 22C 37D Providence Place 22B 37C Route 6 West/Route 10 South 22A 37B Downtown/Memorial Boulevard 21 37A Atwells Avenue 20 36A I-195/Route 6 East/East Providence 19 36B Eddy Street 18 35 Route 1A/Thurbers Avenue 17 34 Route 1/Elmwood Avenue 16B 33B Route 10 North/Route 2/Reservoir Avenue 16A 33A Route 10 South/Route 12/Park Avenue 15 31C Jefferson Boulevard 14B 31B Route 37 West/Cranston 14A 31A Route 37 East/Warwick 13 29 Route 1/Rhode Island T.F. Green Airport 12B 28B I-295 North/Route 113 West to Route 2 12A 28A Route 113 East to Route 5 10B 27B Route 117/Warwick/West Warwick 10A 27A Route 117 East/Warwick 9 24B Route 4 South/North Kingstown 8 24A Route 2/East Greenwich/West Warwick 7 21 Coventry/West Warwick 6A 19 Hopkins Hill Road 6 18 Route 3/West Greenwich/Coventry 5B 13B Route 102 North/West Greenwich 5A 13A Route 102 South/North Kingstown/Exeter 4 9 Route 3 to Route 165/Acadia/Exeter 3 7 Route 138/South Kingstown/Hope Valley 2 4 Hopkinton/Hope Valley 1 1 Route 3/Hopkinton/Westerly

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.